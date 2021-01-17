"Thanks to A-tours, the transition to the senior side is not difficult" - Shardul Thakur 

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur believes the India A tours that he was a part of have helped him acclimatize to the Australian conditions better. He feels these tours made him mentally ready to perform for the senior team whenever required.

The 29-year-old was a part of the India A squad that had toured Australia in 2016 and had played a few red-ball games. This helped him understand what kind of line and length suited better on such pitches.

In just his second Test, Shardul Thakur made an instant impact, picking up three wickets against Australia in Brisbane.

In a video conference at the end of the day's play, he explained how the A tours helped him in not being nervous, despite having a lack of experience at the Test level.

"A-Tours are meant to give experience to your second lineup. It has helped a lot, we were here in 2016 and we played at the Allan Border Field. We played four-day games there, pitch there is different, but at least you are used to Australian conditions, when you take that leap from India A to the senior side, the transition is not that difficult, it is all about how you execute at the senior level," Shardul Thakur said.

Shardul Thakur recalls coach Ravi Shastri's advice before walking out to bat

Shardul Thakur

Team India were in a spot of bother on day three of the fourth Test at the Gabba at 186-6. The visitors were still 183 runs behind and Australia were right on top, expecting a huge first-innings lead.

However, Shardul Thakur added a record 123 runs for the seventh wicket with Washington Sundar. The 29-year-old's blazing 67 ensured Team India handed the hosts just a slender lead of 33 runs.

Advertisement

Having impressed with the ball, Shardul Thakur was determined to do well with the bat and delivered. He revealed what head coach Ravi Shastri had told him before he walked out to bat.

"When I walked in, the situation was difficult. The crowd was cheering for Australian bowlers, they were on top at that point in time, but I remember our coach Ravi Shastri saying right at the start of the white-ball series, he said if you perform in this country, you will be rewarded and people will love you for your performances," Shardul Thakur said.

Aussie openers David Warner and Marcus Harris returned unscathed at the end of day three, extending their lead to 54 runs.

However, it is safe to say that the spirited fightback from Thakur and Sundar have truly kept India alive in the final Test of the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

That's stumps! Warner raced out of the blocks this evening with Australia's lead now 54 runs.



Scorecard: https://t.co/qvYTMSiZsl #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/PfsAFNkf0p — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 17, 2021

The last two days are expected to be affected by rain according to the weather forecast. But fans will be hoping for a result as this Test match promises to have an enthralling finale.