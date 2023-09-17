"That is why a bowler like Mohammed Shami is sitting outside" - Irfan Pathan lauds Mohammed Siraj's spell in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final

Irfan Pathan has pointed out that Mohammed Siraj showcased why he has been preferred over Mohammed Shami in India's bowling attack.

Siraj registered figures of 6/21 in seven overs as the Men in Blue bowled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 50 in the Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo on Sunday, September 17. The Indian openers, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, then chased down the target in just 6.1 overs without getting separated to complete a resounding win.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan praised Siraj for getting the ball to swing late and the control he exhibited. He elaborated:

"You might see the degree of swing but the late swing and control you saw in Mohammed Siraj's bowling, that is why a bowler like Mohammed Shami is sitting outside. You won't find an international team where a wicket-taker who bowls with an upright seam like Mohammed Shami doesn't get a place in the playing XI."

While observing that Siraj needed to bring special attributes to the table to play ahead of Shami, the former Indian all-rounder added that the Hyderabad seamer was outstanding in Sunday's game. He stated:

"So who is playing in place of him (Shami) - a bowler (Siraj) who swings the ball both ways and bowls around 140 kph. So you need to do something special. He is doing special things but what he did today was extremely special."

Jasprit Bumrah gave India their first breakthrough by dismissing Kusal Perera. Siraj then scalped the next six wickets to reduce Dasun Shanaka and Co. to 33/7.

"You might feel the Sri Lankan batters could have done better but Mohammed Siraj forced them to make mistakes" - Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan highlighted that Mohammed Siraj forced errors from the Sri Lankan batters. He said:

"You might feel the Sri Lankan batters could have done better but Mohammed Siraj forced them to make mistakes. It was high-class bowling. He tried to dismiss batters by making them drive."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the right-arm pacer proved that bowling a fuller length in ODI cricket can yield the desired results. He explained:

"Sadeera Samarawickrama's wicket - there was no square leg and he bowled inswing. He deceived Charith Asalanka with a fuller length. The ball was either going away or coming in, or he was using the angle. He showed that it is not a bad thing to bowl in the slot, around the four-meter length, with the new ball."

Siraj equaled Chaminda Vaas' record of the fastest five-wicket haul in an ODI game, achieving the milestone in just 16 balls. He was duly awarded the Player of the Match for his game-defining performance.

