"That can seriously affect a team's morale" - Former RCB bowler's massive claim after Akash Deep's 66 in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and India spinner Murali Kartik has heaped praise on Akash Deep for his standout batting performance on Day 3 (Saturday, August 2) of the fifth Test against England at the Kennington Oval in London.

Akash Deep came in at No. 4 as a nightwatchman late on Day 2 and remained unbeaten on four at stumps. On Day 3, he batted with positive intent and kept the scoreboard moving. He was given a reprieve after being dropped once and made the most of it, going on to register his maiden international fifty with an entertaining 66 off 94 balls.

In a video shared by Cricbuzz on Sunday, August 3, Kartik praised Akash Deep for his efforts and pointed out that runs from a nightwatchman or lower-order batter can disrupt the opposition's mindset, which he believed was the case with England. Kartik said:

“If we talk about Akash Deep, when he came in as a nightwatchman, he spent 10-15 minutes at the crease. That is quite a long time. Last night, he did the job of a nightwatchman, and then today, the way he batted, the way he attacked the opposition bowlers, that is what gets really irritating for a team or the opposition.”

“Because you set your entire field, and then a nightwatchman or a lower-order batter plays an awkward shot, the ball takes an inside edge, goes somewhere else, and it gets frustrating. That can seriously affect a team’s morale. And that is exactly what happened today. The contribution Akash Deep made was very crucial, in my opinion. At that moment, had Shubman Gill, even though he did not score much, gotten out early, it could have been a different story for India,” he added.

Kartik continued:

“And the most important point, which I keep emphasizing, is that when one of your bowlers is down and you are unable to dismiss the nightwatchman who is constantly frustrating you, it affects the opposition’s mindset heavily. And that is exactly what happened today. That was a key phase of the innings and a defining moment in the match.”

India posted 396 in their second innings, setting England a target of 374 runs. At stumps on Day 3, the visitors were 50/1 after 13.5 overs, with Ben Duckett unbeaten on 34. Zak Crawley was dismissed for 14 by Mohammed Siraj on the final ball of the day.

Akash Deep to play a crucial role with the ball on Day 4 as India look to level the series 2-2

Having already made his mark with the bat, Akash Deep will be eager to make an impact with the ball on Day 4 of the fifth Test as India push to level the series. England still require 324 runs with nine wickets in hand, although Chris Woakes is unlikely to bat after missing the first innings due to a fielding injury.

The right-arm pacer has picked up 12 wickets in six innings this series at an average of 33.66 and a strike rate of 47.08. Overall, playing in his 10th Test, the 28-year-old has taken 27 wickets, including one five-wicket haul.

