"That has changed and it's because of Bazball"- AB de Villiers disappointed with Joe Root's approach in the Test series against India

South African cricket legend AB de Villiers reckons star England batter Joe Root has gone away from his natural game because of the team's 'Bazball' approach.

Root has scored just 77 runs in six innings of the ongoing five-Test series against India and some of his dismissals have received heavy scrutiny, particularly the reverse-sweep off Jasprit Bumrah that got the right-hander caught in slips.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what AB de Villiers had to say about why 'Bazball' had affected Joe Root's style of batting (5:00):

"When I played against him (Root), I felt he was one of the best Test batters I have ever played against. But that has changed and it's because of Bazball. I know it's a big statement but the ones that you find hardest to play against in Test match cricket are the ones who are hardest to get out. And now he is getting out on reverse sweeps and kind of blowing out of his norm. I don't like that."

He added (5:30):

"Players like these (Root) should be told , 'Listen, you just go out and play your natural game. You're the glue of this batting line-up.' Let Ben Duckett or Ben Stokes play aggressively. Let Root bat long."

Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Joe Root a staggering nine times in Test cricket. With the star speedster rested for the Ranchi Test, it could be an incredible opportunity for Root to get back among the runs and give the visitors some respite.

AB de Villiers on why 'Bazball' failed in Rajkot

At the end of play on Day 2 of the Rajkot Test, England were 207/2 and right on top of the hosts. However, Day 3 saw a sensational collapse from the visitors which handed India a massive 126-run lead in the first innings.

AB de Villiers opined that while 'Bazball' was an entertaining brand of cricket, England needed to be smarter in picking and choosing their moments to attack. He stated (5:58):

"I like what Bazball represents, which is aggressive cricket, but I have said this that I want players to confront different situations and that's what Test cricket is all about. To predetermine a way you're going to play in Test cricket is very dangerous."

England had an even worse collapse in the second innings as they were bundled out for 122. On this, Ab de Villiers added (6:24):

"England just needed to bat normally to give themselves a chance to either draw or chase the total down in the fourth innings. They needed a big partnership and needed to play the situation, which unfortunately didn't happen in that innings."

With severe scrutiny from the English media as well as some former England cricketers about their approach, the visitors will face a test of character in Ranchi.

