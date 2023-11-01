"That is garbage" - Marnus Labuschagne on Collins Dictionary officially adding 'Bazball' ahead of AUS vs ENG 2023 World Cup clash

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has criticized the decision to include the word 'Bazball' in the Collins dictionary. The right-handed batter scoffed at the news as he gears up to face the old enemy in the 2023 World Cup clash on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

It emerged on Wednesday that the viral term 'Bazball' has officially been included in the Collins dictionary, which means 'style of Test cricket in which the batting side attempts to gain the initiative by playing in a highly aggressive manner.' The term was coined by the English media when England's attacking approach in red-ball cricket began taking shape.

However, England Test cricket team coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes have often spoken about disliking the term.

In a video uploaded by cricket.com.au, Labuschagne said:

"Oh man, that is garbage. I don't know what that is, honestly."

However, the 29-year-old said Australia aren't taking England lightly amid their struggles.

"If there's ever a team that's dangerous when they're down and out."

Australia have been dealt with a big blow as Glenn Maxwell will miss the clash against England. The right-handed batter sustained a concussion due to a golf-related incident and will stay under observation for six to eight days.

Australia need big contributions from Marnus Labuschagne with the bat

Marnus Labuschagne. (Image Credits: Twitter)

While Australia have piled totals in excess of 350 in their last three matches, it's their top-order batters, notably David Warner, that have done the heavy-lifting. The middle-order players, including Labuschagne and Steve Smith, have struggled to contribute consistently.

Labuschagne, who has 201 runs from six matches, scored a brisk half-century against the Netherlands. But he will need to raise his performances as the knockout games approach. With Maxwell set to miss the massive clash in Ahmedabad, Australia need their middle-order batters to step up more than ever.

A win against England will get them even closer to a semi-final spot. The five-time champions beat New Zealand by five runs in a high-scoring thriller in their previous match.