"That is one problem" - Aakash Chopra on India letting England off the hook on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has noted that India's mistakes have let England off the hook in the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He pointed out that the visitors have dropped two catches and missed out on a wicket due to a no-ball.

India were bowled out for 471 in their first innings on Day 2 of the first Test in Leeds on Saturday, June 21. England then made the most of a few reprieves to end the day at 209/3 in their first innings.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener highlighted that a few errors cost Shubman Gill and company during England's innings.

"Catches will have to be held. We dropped Ben Duckett's catch, and he scored runs. We also dropped Ollie Pope's catch, and he scored a hundred. Then there was a no-ball, and Harry Brook got a life," Chopra said (0:50).

"The way this Indian team is stacked up, it's very young, less experienced, but talented, the basic discipline will be very important. However, catches have been dropped, whether it was by Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ravindra Jadeja, and a no-ball was bowled. So that is one problem," he added.

While Ben Duckett (62 off 94) was dropped by Ravindra Jadeja on 15, Ollie Pope (100* off 131) was given a life by Yashasvi Jaiswal on 60, both off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. The unconventional seamer also had Harry Brook (0* off 12) brilliantly caught by Mohammed Siraj at midwicket in the day's final over, but was denied the wicket as he had overstepped the crease.

"Jasprit Bumrah is looking absolutely alone" - Aakash Chopra on India's other concern on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Jasprit Bumrah was the only Indian bowler among the wickets on Day 2 of the Leeds Test. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Jasprit Bumrah (3/48 in 13 overs) being like a lone warrior was India's other problem during their bowling effort.

"The second is that Jasprit Bumrah is looking absolutely alone. We have seen this many times. He was looking alone in Australia also. He is not getting that much support, whether it is from Mohammed Siraj or Prasidh Krishna. Bumrah is almost like a one-man arm," he said.

The analyst wondered how the Indian bowling would fare if Bumrah plays only three Tests in the five-match series.

"The difference is massive at the other end, and then you start thinking that he will play three matches only. If he plays only three matches, what will happen in the remaining two? Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Joe Root one more time. So we have seen the best vs best," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that he isn't sure whether India are ahead or behind after Day 2. While pointing out that the positive for the visitors is that they don't have to bat last, he added that they might have to play very well in the third innings as England will likely reach close to their first-innings total and possibly even go beyond that.

