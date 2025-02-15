“That’s a bigger achievement” - All-rounder on Pakistan potentially losing to India but still winning 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha has opened up on their much-awaited clash against Team India in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. While the spin-bowling all-rounder wants a victory against India, he feels the Men in Green will take the loss to their arch-rivals if it means they defend their title successfully.

The arch-rivals will clash at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23 in one of the most anticipated games of the tournament. The tickets for the match reportedly sold out within minutes of its availability, given India and Pakistan don't play each other often due to political tensions between the two nations.

Speaking to Salman Butt on the PCB podcast, Salman claimed:

"Winning the Champions Trophy is the ultimate goal. Of course, we want to beat India, but if we lose to them and still win the tournament, that’s a bigger achievement."

The 31-year-old went on to state he is enjoying the vice-captaincy role.

"I’m really enjoying the role. It’s a new challenge, but I’m trying to balance it with my game."

Salman also earned the Player of the Series award for his 219 runs and some brilliant ground fielding in the recent tri-nation series.

The right-handed batter brought up his maiden ODI hundred off only 87 balls during the virtual knockout game against South Africa in Karachi. However, the hosts lost to New Zealand in the tri-series final.

Pakistan hold head-to-head lead over India in Champions Trophy history

Sarfaraz Ahmed had captained Pakistan to Champions Trophy glory in 2017. (Credits: Getty)

The Men in Green boast a 3-2 head-to-head lead over India as far as the Champions Trophy goes. Pakistan had beaten their arch-rivals in 2004 and 2009 but lost in 2013. They also lost to India in a group-stage fixture in 2017 but thrashed them in the finals at The Oval to lift the trophy for the first time.

The defending champions will start their campaign on the opening day of the tournament against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19. Meanwhile, India's first game will be the following day against Bangladesh in Dubai.

