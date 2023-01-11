"That's where for me the frustration started to creep in"- Virat Kohli on his tough phase

Team India star Virat Kohli is arguably back to his vintage best after back-to-back ODI hundreds. The former captain smashed his 45th ODI hundred against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday and his 73rd international century overall.

However, things weren't as rosy about six months ago as it seemed like Kohli just wasn't able to buy a run. Although he was getting off to starts, fans were disappointed for having to wait for 'King Kohli' to break his century drought.

In a video posted by BCCI, Virat Kohli was seen talking to Suryakumar Yadav about his mindset during that tough phase. He said:

"When you play more and more now, people look at you differently. So keeping up with that is a very intense process. When things are going well, everything happens in a nice flow. But when there are a few ups and downs, that's where for me the frustration started to creep in. I wanted to play a certain way but cricket wasn't allowing me to."

Virat Kohli hails Suryakumar Yadav for his incredible form in T20Is

The bond between Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav has been quite strong over the past 12 months as the duo have batted together many times, stitching up some massive partnerships for India in T20Is.

Kohli congratulated SKY for having a sensational year with the bat and believes it is something that he hasn't witnessed before. He stated:

"You're creating a different template and energy when you go and I can see it in the crowds, there is genuine love and affection because of the way you're playing, which is amazing to see and I wish you all the best. We have been working hard for so many years now, but what you have done in the past year is something special and something that I haven't seen before."

It will be interesting to see if India can find a place for Suryakumar Yadav in the ODI XI going forward.

