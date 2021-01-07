"Not a shot you want to play in the first 20 minutes" - Mark Waugh on David Warner

Mark Waugh lambasted David Warner for getting dismissed cheaply by Mohammed Siraj on the first day of the third Test in Sydney. Warner got a thick edge as he chased a wide-delivery, and Cheteshwar Pujara took a smart catch at first slip.

There was much talk about David Warner's inclusion. Given Australia's trouble at the top of the order, the Aussies took a gamble by playing him for the third Test. However, the move failed in the first innings at least as Warner was back in the hut for 5.

Mark Waugh was miffed with the left-hander's shot selection and said on Fox Cricket:

That’s just a loose shot, That’s not a shot you want to be playing in the first 20 minutes of a Test match. You’re driving on the up, it’s not there to drive, and it’s wide as well, and you’re throwing your hands at it. Even if his groin was okay, he would have had to take an almighty step to get even close to that delivery. Just an impatient shot really and maybe trying to get runs on the board quickly.”

Australia were criticized for failing to bat with intent in the first two Tests as their run rate while batting was abysmal. The Aussies scored at 2.69 per over in the first innings and 1.94 in the second innings in Melbourne Test.

Many experts felt David Warner's aggressive approach would change that. However, the Australian opener seemed too eager to get going as Siraj was able to entice him with a wide delivery.

"Struggling David Warner a big concern" - Michael Hussey

Lack of footwork was evident in David Warner's batting and the gamble of playing him backfired. Michael Hussey felt the left-hander was not even close to 100 percent fit as he was struggling in the middle.

He was running through, he’s certainly labouring a little bit, and it’s not the David Warner we are used to seeing. He certainly is not even close to 100 per cent fit. It’s not a great sign.” said Hussey.

Before the third Test, Warner himself indicated that he would not be 100% fit. A move like that shows how desperate the Aussies are due to their lack of options in the opening department. Meanwhile, debutant Will Pucovski looked assured in the middle and is unbeaten on 14 before rain stopped play. Australia will now hope that Warner can contribute in the second innings.