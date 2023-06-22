"That's made a big difference" - Usman Khawaja hails Australian team management's attitude

Veteran Australian opener Usman Khawaja has praised the current regime within the national team for giving the players the freedom they desire. Khawaja stated that the players have been treated like adults.

Justin Langer's controversial exit as the head coach in February 2022 stemmed out of players feeling he was too intense. Khawaja himself grabbed headlines when he said those in the team were afraid of Langer in the Amazon Documentary "The Test."

The former Aussie opener's exit eventually paved the way for Andrew McDonald to take charge.

Usman Khawaja has now stated that the current regime believes in focusing on what's important and that all the players have been given personal accountability. He said, as quoted by Perth Now:

"It's hard to quantify it (in the wins), but I think everything around that is being done with the team, with Pat [captain Pat Cummins] and Andrew McDonald in terms of just cutting out the fluff. Cutting out the box-ticking stuff.

"Really stripping down the game, saying what's important, what do we think is important? We are all professionals and adults here and I think it's the first time for a long time that we've really been treated like adults and that's made a big difference."

Khawaja played an integral role in Australia's two-wicket win in the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston, hitting a defiant 141 in the first innings. He followed that up with a gritty half-century in the second essay to help them chase down 282 and received the Player of the Match award for his fantastic knocks.

"We've had a team together for a year-and-a-half" - Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja. (Image Credits: Getty)

Usman Khawaja went on to express confidence in Australia's experienced side to achieve big things, adding:

"We have a very good, very experienced team. Our bowling attack is very experienced, batting attack is very experienced. We've had a team together for a year-and-a-half, two years now which has gelled together."

The second Ashes Test will start on June 28 at Lord's in London. England will be keen to level it after losing the first Test from a winning position, while Australia will aim to build on their wins in Edgbaston and in the World Test Championship final.

