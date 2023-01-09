"That's probably likely" - Mitchell Starc hints at missing the first Test against India in Nagpur

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc has strongly hinted that he could miss the first Test against India, starting on February 9 in Nagpur. The left-arm pacer hopes to be fit for the second match based on the status of his finger injury.

Starc's middle finger on his left hand remains in a brace after he detached a tendon from his bone while fielding during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. While he bowled with a wounded finger in the second innings of the match, he missed the subsequent Test in Sydney.

Speaking to AAP at the launch of Amazon Prime's The Test documentary, Mitchell Starc said he hopes to return to full fitness for the second Test. As quoted by Perth Now, he said:

"That's probably likely [him missing the first Test]. We'll see how we're placed at the end of the month. Hopefully I am there for the second Test if they want to play me. Maybe I can make some footmarks for Gazza (Nathan Lyon) or something. We'll see how the finger is."

All-rounder Cameron Green is also likely to join Starc on the sidelines after suffering a finger injury in the same match. This could pave the way for Josh Hazlewood, who could feature in his second Test in Asia since 2017 after missing four out of five games in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

However, Nagpur has historically been a turning wicket, as evident by Jason Krejza's 12 wickets on debut at that venue in 2008.

"There was a lot more made of it off the field" - Mitchell Starc on Justin Langer's exit

Ahead of season two of Amazon Prime Video’s The Test, coming out on Friday (January 13), Mitchell Starc stated that Justin Langer's exit as coach got blown out of proportion. He added that it was a natural transition for the playing group and hopes the latest season will quash the public's misconceptions.

Starc told the West Australian:

"I think through that period of time there was a lot more made of it off the field and in other areas than amongst the group. It was a pretty natural period of time for the playing group and the nature of the cricket world is you’re very quickly onto the next game and the next tour.

"For us, it was about how we were going to focus on the next series in Pakistan and I think you’ll see a very natural reaction from the group in the documentary and I guess that will allow people to make their own minds up and take whatever opinion they want to."

Justin Langer stepped down as Australia's coach after the 2021-22 Ashes series at home, with Andrew McDonald succeeding him.

