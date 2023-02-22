Australian selector Tony Dodemaide has hinted that David Warner is not a guaranteed pick for the Ashes series in England later this year. The 56-year-old underlined that the selectors will leave the Ashes planning to later and aim to draw the ongoing series in India.

Warner returned home from the India tour due to a concussion and a hairline fracture to his elbow, sustained in the second Test in Delhi. The left-hander had managed only 26 runs in three innings in India before being ruled out.

Speaking to reporters, Dodemaide said Australia are keen to get some positives in the remaining two Tests after losing in Nagpur and Delhi. He remains unsure whether Warner could be part of the best side that they can pick for the Ashes.

As quoted by Perth Now, the former Aussie cricketer said:

"We're worried about what we can get out of these remaining two Tests, obviously that's a clear focus for us at the moment. We'll address the Ashes planning later, but we are committed to picking the best fit and available players for Test series, particularly something as big as the Ashes. That's not a question that we've addressed so far."

Warner had a forgettable Ashes tour in 2019, averaging 9.50 in five Tests. His overall average in England is also only 26.04 in 13 Tests with no century.

Tony Dodemaide opens up on Ashton Agar's snub from India tour

The 56-year-old explained their decision to send Ashton Agar back home the India tour, stating that Todd Murphy and Nathan Lyon have done exceedingly well so far. However, Dodemaide praised Agar for leaving no stone unturned in proving himself.

"Todd's come on tremendously, as we know, and he's been a real find for us for this. Those two are now clearly established, I think, as the best two spinners and they have 18 out of the 24 wickets to fall so far for us. He's been very open with us and he has absolutely worked his backside off in order to get it right, to put himself up and be an option."

The third Test begins on March 1 in Indore.

