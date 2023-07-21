“That's why he's in this team” – Fans erupt as Jonny Bairstow smashes unbeaten 99 off 81 balls in 4th Ashes Test

England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow starred with the bat in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, July 21. The right-handed batter smashed unbeaten 99 runs off 81 balls, including four sixes and 10 boundaries, to respond to his critics.

Even though Bairstow missed out on his well-deserved ton, he helped the hosts lead by 275 runs after the first innings as England were bundled out for 592 in 107.4 overs.

Bairstow came in when England 437/5. The Yorkshire batter shared a 47-run partnership with Harry Brook for the sixth wicket and then added 66 runs for the last wicket with James Anderson.

With his 99*, Bairstow also returned to form after scoring 20, 16, 10, 12, and 5 in his last five innings. The 33-year-old, though, had scored 78 in the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

Fans on Twitter hailed Jonny Bairstow for his unbeaten 99, which helped England take a 275-run lead. One user tweeted:

"Who cares about the three figures anyway?! THAT was magnificent from Jonny Bairstow. That's why he's in this team."

Here are some more Twitter reactions to Bairstow's innings:

Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow shine as England frustrate Australia in 1st innings of 4th Ashes Test

A clinical batting performance from Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow helped England dominate Australia in the first innings. Crawley top scored with 189 runs off 182 balls, including three sixes and 21 boundaries.

Joe Root (84), Harry Brook (61), Moeen Ali (54), and captain Ben Stokes (51) also came up with valuable contributions.

Josh Hazlewood starred with the ball for Australia, returning with figures of 5/126 while Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green settled for two wickets apiece. Australian captain Pat Cummins also ended up with a solitary dismissal, dismissing his England counterpart Ben Stokes.

Earlier on Day 2, Chris Woakes’ fifer helped the hosts bundle out Australia for 317. Stuart Broad also scalped two wickets to reach the historic milestone of 600 wickets in Tests.

