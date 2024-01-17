"That's not how Test cricket works"- AB de Villiers on Shreyas Iyer's plans for England Test series

Team India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer recently spoke about how he plans to adopt a positive approach for the upcoming home Test series against England.

Iyer suggested that he wanted to play attacking cricket, irrespective of the situation. Reacting to the batter's comments, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers stated that it may not be the correct mindset for red-ball cricket.

De Villiers said in his latest YouTube video:

"I absolutely love watching this guy play. He is geared to play in those England Test matches with a positive mindset. I don't think there is a lot correct in the statement that you're just going to play positive no matter what situation you are confronted with. That's not how Test cricket works. But he'll figure it out himself."

In international cricket, Shreyas Iyer was last seen in action during India's two-match Test series against South Africa. He failed to make a significant impact with the bat, finishing with just 41 runs across four innings.

He was not picked in the squad for the Men in Blue's ongoing three-match home T20I series against Afghanistan.

"Test cricket just doesn't allow you to bat positively for a whole day" - AB de Villiers' suggestion to Shreyas Iyer

Speaking in the video, AB de Villiers pointed out how it wasn't possible to bat with a unidimensional approach in Test cricket, given that batters need to play as per the situation.

The 39-year-old opined that Shreyas Iyer will understand that as he plays a few more Test matches, adding:

"I think mentally, you need to think in a positive manner. I'm going to come out here today. I'm going to play the match-winning innings. But Test cricket just doesn't allow you to bat positively for a whole day. That's the beauty about the game, you need to be able to adapt to certain situations and conditions. Sometimes you need to earn the right to play more attacking, and that's what Shreyas will certainly find out as he gets a bit more experience in Test cricket."

Shreyas Iyer represented Mumbai in the side's recently concluded Ranji Trophy 2024 encounter against Andhra. He got to bat only in one innings, where he scored a run-a-ball 48.

