"That wicket in NYC needs some attention" - Kevin Pietersen ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 clash

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen believes the wicket in the Nassau International County Stadium in New York needs some rework ahead of the India-Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup clash on Sunday, June 9. Pietersen took to X and also warned the players against exercising caution while fielding on the surface in New York.

Several fans and experts have expressed concerns over the outfield following the low-scoring contest between Sri Lanka and South Africa on Monday. The venue also hosted the warm-up fixture between India and Bangladesh, with the former's coach Rahul Dravid citing that the soft and spongy outfield could cause injuries to players.

Pietersen took to X and wrote:

"Hmmmm, that wicket in NYC needs some attention before the big game. I’d also suggest having seen a few players that tried to slide and jarred their knees, that all players exercise caution. I’m sure everyone is working extremely hard to make sure it’s perfect for IND vs PAK!"

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Proteas' sensational bowling performance restricted Sri Lanka to only 77, which is the Island nation's lowest score in T20I cricket. However, the South African batters didn't get to the target smoothly either, and needed over 15 overs to reach there.

Team India potentially start as favorites against Pakistan in New York

Babar Azam and Rohit Shatma. (Image Credits: Getty)

With the Men in Blue holding a 7-1 winning record over Pakistan in T20 World Cups, they should start as favorites for Sunday's high-voltage clash as well. While Rohit Sharma and company haven't played T20I cricket since the series against Afghanistan in January 2024, they have had two months of IPL 2024.

The likes of Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah are in supreme form and primed to light up the showpiece event. Pakistan's preparations, by contrast, have been dented following a resounding 2-0 series loss to England last month. Nevertheless, India will be silly to take their arch-rivals lightly, given their unpredictable nature.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback