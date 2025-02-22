"The AQI won't trouble Harry Brook here" - Aakash Chopra on England ahead of AUS vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra expects England to fare better in their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Australia than they did in the recent ODI series against India. He noted that England batters, especially Harry Brook, who blamed the pollution levels in India for his dismissal, are more at home on the flat pitches in Pakistan.

England will square off against Australia in their opening 2025 Champions Trophy Group B game in Lahore on Saturday, February 22. Jos Buttler and company suffered a 3-0 loss in the preparatory ODI series in India ahead of the ICC event.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that the England batters, including Harry Brook, will likely perform better in Pakistan than they did in India.

"England have gone after losing three matches against us. Basically, they are two middling teams who are fighting for form and have their own multiple issues. There is one good thing for England. Whether you see Harry Brook or the other players, Pakistan's flat pitches suit them a lot," he said (13:30).

"They surrendered against India in the three matches but might play a slightly better brand of cricket here. They will be relying heavily on Joe Root. The AQI won't trouble Harry Brook here. I feel like that because his numbers in Pakistan are good," Chopra added.

Chopra pointed out that Phil Salt, Ben Duckett and Jos Buttler could also be among the runs in Pakistan.

"Phil Salt might score runs as Arshdeep Singh and the other Indian bowlers who used to dismiss him quickly aren't there. Ben Duckett can be a thorn in somebody's flesh. Jos Buttler can come later and play well. He has got the ability," he observed.

Harry Brook managed 50 runs at an average of 16.67 in the three ODIs against India. Ben Duckett (131) and Joe Root (112) were the only England batters to aggregate more than 100 runs in the series.

"You see slight weaknesses in England's death bowling" - Aakash Chopra on AUS vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Jofra Archer (right) and Mark Wood are expected to lead England's seam attack in the 2025 Champions Trophy. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra picked England's death bowling as a potential weakness ahead of their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Australia.

"Jofra (Archer) and (Mark) Wood will play. There is Adil Rashid. They are a decent unit. I won't say that they are a world-beating unit but they are a better team than Australia. Australia's death bowling is better as compared to England's. You see slight weaknesses in England's death bowling," he said (14:30).

However, Aakash Chopra opined that England are slightly better equipped and better prepared than Australia. He chose Jos Buttler and company as the likely winners in Saturday's game.

