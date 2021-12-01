"I would have him picked definitely"- Brett Lee backs Mitchell Starc ahead of Ashes 2021/22

Brett Lee has backed Mitchell Starc to feature in the Australian playing XI for the first Test against England in the 2021-22 Ashes. The former Australian pacer believes Starc should play alongside Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

Mitchell Starc has not been as consistent in 2021 as he was in previous years. He bowled a few expensive spells in the T20 World Cup 2021 too. The left-arm pacer has picked up three wickets in two Tests this year.

Some fans think Jhye Richardson should start ahead of Mitchell Starc in the 2021-22 Ashes. Brett Lee, however, has supported Starc, explaining why he should be picked during his appearance on Fox Sports's The Back Page.

“There’s so much media around (saying) ‘Mitchell Starc’s not good enough, he sprays the ball around’. When Mitchell Starc gets it right he’s one of Australia’s best bowlers. Lock in Mitchell Starc," said Brett Lee.

“What would you rather face as a right-hand batsman - a ball shaping in at 150kms? I think that’ the key, if you shape the ball in at 150kms, you pick him every single time. I would have him picked definitely," he added.

Mitchell Starc has bowled 80 overs in Test cricket this year, picking up three wickets at an average of 96.67. His bowling strike rate is 160, and for the first time since 2014, his Test economy rate in a calendar year is more than 3.5 runs per over.

Josh Hazlewood has complemented beautifully with guys like Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc: Brett Lee

Brett Lee wants Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins to form Australia's pace attack in The Ashes 2021/22

Brett Lee commented on the overall combination of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. He heaped praise on Hazlewood, saying:

“Those three guys pick themselves - Josh Hazlewood coming off a wonderful IPL, T20 World Cup, a wonderful Test bowler. He’s complemented beautifully with guys like Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc."

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda

🔥 Josh Hazlewood

🔥 Pat Cummins



The Australian pace bowling trio from the 2015 World Cup and 2021 T20 World Cup 🇦🇺



📸 @patcummins30



#T20WorldCup #Australia 🔥 Mitchell Starc🔥 Josh Hazlewood🔥 Pat CumminsThe Australian pace bowling trio from the 2015 World Cup and 2021 T20 World Cup 🇦🇺 🔥 Mitchell Starc🔥 Josh Hazlewood🔥 Pat CumminsThe Australian pace bowling trio from the 2015 World Cup and 2021 T20 World Cup 🇦🇺📸 @patcummins30#T20WorldCup #Australia https://t.co/qRlT3INhRf

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The 2021-22 Ashes will begin next week. It will be interesting to see if Mitchell Starc is picked for the first Test.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Should Mitchell Starc play in 1st Ashes Test match? Yes No 3 votes so far