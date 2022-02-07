"The Australian public isn't stupid" - Michael Clarke wants Pat Cummins to explain Justin Langer's sudden resignation

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has urged Pat Cummins to clear his stand following Justin Langer's resignation as head coach of the men's team. He believes the pacer's reputation has taken a hit because of the ongoing saga.

Michael Clarke made these remarks while speaking on The Big Sports Breakfast on Monday. He pointed out that many fans feel Cummins may have a role in Langer's exit and hence must come out and voice his opinion regarding the same.

He said:

"The Australian public isn't stupid and this is my point with Pat Cummins. His reputation is squeaky-clean. Right now it has taken a hit, until he stands there and voices his opinion. Look what Mitchell Johnson said about Pat Cummins. A teammate, a friend of his has smoked him.

"My advice to Patty is he has got to stand there. He needs to tell the fans where he sits on this because everyone thinks it is Patty who made the decision. That accountability sits with him. He is trying to honour both parties and has done it very well. He is trying to look after Cricket Australia. I don't like seeing Pat get smacked for this because I think he is in a lose-lose situation. He sits right in the middle."

It is worth mentioning that Langer was offered a short-term extension to his current contract until the end of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, he did not accept the offer and ended up resigning from his post as head coach.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus Cricket Australia has today accepted the resignation of men's team head coach Justin Langer. Cricket Australia has today accepted the resignation of men's team head coach Justin Langer. https://t.co/BhjrN9kuF3

"Pat Cummins needs to stand tall and explain to past players" - Michael Clarke

Michael Clarke also spoke about how several ex-Aussie players like Mitchell Johnson, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and Mark Taylor have come out in support of Langer after recent developments. He feels it is Cummins’ responsibility to answer to these former cricket stars, as well as the fans.

He added:

"I saw Mitchell Johnson's comments, he smoked him. I think a lot of people are thinking what Mitch is thinking. You've got the likes of Mark Taylor talking about it, Steve Waugh making comments, Ricky Ponting's comments are very strong. I'm suggesting to Pat Cummins as the leader, he needs to stand tall and explain to past players -- Mitchell Johnson, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden -- plus the fans and cricket lovers, what the hell is going on here."

Langer was roped in as head coach in the aftermath of the infamous Sandpapergate in 2018. During his tenure, the men's side clinched their maiden T20 World Cup in 2021. They recently completed a stunning 4-0 Ashes win against arch-rivals England.

