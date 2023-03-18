"The batting looked slightly 50-50" - Aakash Chopra on Australia's collapse in 1st ODI vs India

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Australia's batting was not up to the mark in the first ODI against India.

Steve Smith and Co. were bowled out for 188 after being asked to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17. The Men in Blue chased down the slightly below-par target with five wickets and 61 deliveries to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that it was an underwhelming batting performance by the visitors, elaborating:

"David Warner and Alex Carey were not available for Australia but the batting looked slightly 50-50. How will it work out if it happens on such pitches? Mitchell Marsh hit, he batted extremely well, but the wickets kept falling from the other end."

Chopra added that Australia were not saved by their batting depth, although he did acknowledge that the pitch had some assistance for the bowlers, stating:

"Mitchell Marsh scored 81 and the entire team scored 188. You say there is a lot of depth in batting and the entire team drowned in that depth. When 188 runs are scored, you feel they are less, but when you see the pitch, you think there is some problem as the opposition team have scored only 188."

The Aussies fielded a plethora of all-rounders in their playing XI, with Marcus Stoinis batting at No. 8. However, barring Mitchell Marsh's 81, none of their batters reached the 30-run mark, with the last eight wickets falling for 59 runs.

"He was absolutely sensational" - Aakash Chopra lauds Mohammad Shami's spell

Mohammad Shami was almost unplayable in his second spell. [P/C: BCCI]

Reflecting on India's bowling, Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Mohammad Shami, saying:

"Mohammad Shami is brilliant. When he releases the ball, the seam is so good that the ball keeps on moving even after pitching. So many times the batter gets beaten and it seems there is an edge, but it's not the case as the ball just continues in that path. He was absolutely sensational."

Chopra appreciated Mohammed Siraj for being among the wickets despite not bowling at his best. The cricketer-turned-commentator also lauded Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav for picking up wickets on an unhelpful track for the spinners, observing:

"This wasn't the best of Mohammed Siraj but he still picked up three wickets. When you see the pitch, you ask why the spinners were played at all because there was not much help for the spinners, although the Indian spinners still picked up three wickets - Jaddu two and Kuldeep one."

Shami (3/17) and Siraj (3/29) were India's most successful bowlers. Jadeja (2/46), Kuldeep (1/48), and Hardik Pandya (1/29) were the other wicket-takers for the hosts.

