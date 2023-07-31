"The beast has returned, cannot wait...!!"- Fans erupt in joy as Jasprit Bumrah makes a much-awaited comeback to lead Team India in Ireland series

Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to make a much-awaited comeback to international cricket after a lengthy injury layoff. The speedster will be leading Team India during the upcoming 3-match T20I series against Ireland.

Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action for more than 10 months now. He was last seen in action in September last year in a T20 against Australia in Hyderabad. He conceded 50 runs in four overs in that contest.

He subsequently missed the Asia Cup, the T20 World Cup, and all other series following that match due to a back injury. He underwent surgery in New Zealand and finished his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore over the last few months.

Bumrah has now been selected for the Ireland series to gauge his match fitness ahead of the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup. Almost all the senior players have been rested for this tour.

Bumrah will be leading the inexperienced side, with Ruturaj Gaikwad as deputy. Most of the players selected in the Asia Games 2023 squad have had an opportunity in this series.

Fans were highly enthusiastic after learning about the impending return of Jasprit Bumrah. They felt that the Indian team missed him dearly over the past year, and his inclusion will definitely boost their morale with a couple of crucial tournaments slated in the coming months.

They took to Twitter to express delight through their reactions. Here are some of the best reactions:

Team India squad for the Ireland series

Jasprit Bumrah (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

The complete schedule of India's Ireland tour

August 18 (Friday): 1st T20I, Venue - The Village, Dublin (7:30 PM IST)

August 20 (Sunday): 2nd T20I, Venue - The Village, Dublin (7:30 PM IST)

August 23 (Wednesday): 3rd T20I, Venue - The Village, Dublin (7:30 PM IST)