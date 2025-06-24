"The best all-format opener in the world" - Fans react as Ben Duckett plays magnificent 149-run knock in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

England opener Ben Duckett played an exceptional knock under pressure in the side's ongoing Test series opener against India at Headingley, Leeds. Resuming batting at his overnight score of 9, the southpaw slammed a glorious century on Day 5 (Tuesday, June 24)

England were required to chase down a daunting 371-run target in the final innings. Duckett provided his team with an ideal start. He countered the Indian bowlers with great aplomb, playing some delightful shots.

The 30-year-old's innings was laced with 21 fours and one six. He finished with 149 runs off 170 balls and put the home team in a commanding position.

This was Duckett's sixth ton in Test cricket. It is worth mentioning that he is the first English batter to hit a century in the fourth innings since Alastair Cook's 109* against Bangladesh in 2010.

Duckett earned widespread praise on social media for his batting exploits, with some fans even hailing him as the best all-format batter in world cricket currently.

"Ben Duckett brings up a sensational century in the 4th innings. Under pressure, on Day 5, chasing 471, he’s delivered with calm and class. One of the finest knocks of his Test career so far," wrote a fan.

"Ben Duckett is quite good isn’t he, also very rare to be an opener and key man in every format these days," remarked a fan.

"Ben Duckett has won me over, fair enough. Terrific batter," posted a fan.

"Unreal from Ben Duckett what an innings he's playing will be remembered for a Long long time," commented another.

"Ben Duckett is the best all-format batsman in cricket currently, the versatility he possesses is unreal, and can play any type of knock in any format. Class apart," chimed in yet another.

Duckett looked in impressive form in England's first innings as well, scoring 62 runs from 94 deliveries. He got a big score under his belt in the run chase. He put India under pressure by forming a brilliant 188-run opening stand with Zak Crawley.

Ben Duckett was dropped on 97 by Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Duckett nearly missed out on a century in the fourth innings at Headingley, Leeds. Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped Duckett on 97 off Mohammed Siraj's bowling in the 39th over.

The left-handed batter went for the pull shot but ended up getting a top edge. However, Jaiswal ended up missing the chance at deep backward square-leg.

The dynamic batter's innings finally ended in the 55th over. Shardul Thakur provided India with the breakthrough. He was caught by substitute fielder Nitish Reddy at extra cover while playing a drive to a full-length ball.

