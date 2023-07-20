"The bigger the test, he comes out even better"- Dinesh Karthik hails England's Stuart Broad for incredible milestone

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik heaped praise on veteran England pacer Stuart Broad for picking up his 600th Test wicket on Day 1 of the ongoing Ashes Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.

In the process, Broad also has now picked up 149 wickets against Australia, the most by any English bowler. Karthik shed light on how mentally strong Broad is and how he has been able to maintain his pace all these years.

Speaking on Sky Sports Cricket's Ashes Podcast, here's what Dinesh Karthik had to say about Stuart Broad:

"What Broad has brought to the table is resilience. What he has also achieved is the most wickets in Ashes for England, which is a great credential to have. Shows you the mettle of the man, the bigger the test, he comes out even better. He has been around for 17 years now and while he has kept the same volume of deliveries, the pace hasn't dropped off and that's what is special for me."

Ashes for England is a step, not defining moment: Kumar Sangakkara

Former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara was also present in the discussion and he spoke about the attractive and crowd-pulling brand of cricket that England have been playing in the ongoing Ashes series.

While the hosts are 2-1 down in the series, Sangakkara doesn't feel the result at the end of it would stop them from continuing to play with the 'Bazball' ideology. On this, he stated:

"England have that larger vision of entertaining and rejuvenating Test cricket, bringing the kids and the crowds back. For Ben Stokes, Director of Cricket Robert Key And Brendon McCullum, the Ashes is just a step on that journey. It's not a defining moment. They would love to win it and have Ashes at home. But they will still be driving with that vision irrespective."

The hosts have a chance to control the game on Day 2 if they bowl Australia out as soon as possible and then back their ultra-attacking batting approach.