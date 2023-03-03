"The captain changed and their entire bad situation changed" - Harbhajan Singh on Australia's win in the 3rd IND vs AUS Test

Harbhajan Singh believes Steve Smith's astute captaincy played a massive role in Australia's win in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Aussies came into the third Test against India in Indore after reversals in the first two games in Nagpur and Delhi, where Pat Cummins was the skipper. They completed an emphatic nine-wicket win in the penultimate Test of the four-match series to assure themselves of a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

While reviewing the game on Star Sports, Harbhajan credited Steve Smith's captaincy for the change in Australia's fortunes, stating:

"They played fantastic cricket throughout this Test match. Australia actually played cricket like Australia. It didn't look like they had lost two matches previously. I feel the captain changed and their entire bad situation changed."

SportsBash @thesportsbash



Take a moment and Let’s appreciate this Guy’s Captaincy, Steve Smith #INDvsAUSTest twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Once a Captain, Always a Captain.Take a moment and Let’s appreciate this Guy’s Captaincy, Steve Smith Once a Captain, Always a Captain. Take a moment and Let’s appreciate this Guy’s Captaincy, Steve Smith 🙌🙌 #INDvsAUSTest twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/eLluGnxZ1o

The former Indian spinner feels the Australian skipper used his spinners immaculately, elaborating:

"The captaincy was brilliant. He used the spinners very well. Although India won the toss, Australia won every session. They put pressure on India from the first day with their bowling and picked up wickets one after the other."

India were bowled out for 109 in just 33.2 overs on the first day after Rohit Sharma opted to bat first. While Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16) was the most successful bowler for the visitors in the first innings, Nathan Lyon (3/35) also played his role to perfection.

"I didn't like some of the Indian team's shot selection that much either" - Harbhajan Singh

Rohit Sharma was among the Indian batters who lost their wickets while playing big shots. [P/C: BCCI]

Harbhajan Singh added that the Indian batters' over-aggressive approach in the first innings also helped Australia's cause, observing:

"I didn't like some of the Indian team's shot selection that much either. They lost their wickets unnecessarily in an attempt to score a lot of runs on the first day. There Steve Smith understands how to get a grip on the game."

Harbhajan concluded by pointing out that Smith and Co. showed glimpses of the all-conquering Australian side of the past during the Indore Test, stating:

"They (Australia) batted very well in the first innings and then showed the intent while chasing today. They knew every run was important but they dominated. They showed that Australia used to play like this and they left a little imprint of the old Australia today."

Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu



AUS just need to find someone like Axar or Ashwin in lower order and it's even contest.

#INDvsAUS Steve Smith's captaincy made the difference for Australia in Indore. Travis Head on attack after that first wicket was a class move cause everybody could smell a collapse there.AUS just need to find someone like Axar or Ashwin in lower order and it's even contest. Steve Smith's captaincy made the difference for Australia in Indore. Travis Head on attack after that first wicket was a class move cause everybody could smell a collapse there. AUS just need to find someone like Axar or Ashwin in lower order and it's even contest.#INDvsAUS

Australia needed 76 runs in the final innings when they walked out to bat on the third morning. Although they lost Usman Khawaja's wicket before a run was put on the board, Travis Head (49*) and Marnus Labuschagne (28*) took them across the line with an unbroken 78-run second-wicket partnership.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : Did Steve Smith's captaincy play a huge role in Australia's win? Yes No 0 votes