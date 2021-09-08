"The chanakya is in the dressing room" - Twitter is ecstatic as MS Dhoni will mentor Team India during the T20 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally announced the 15-man Indian squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. The BCCI will host the mega event in UAE and Oman due to the pandemic situation in India.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that former Indian skipper MS Dhoni will mentor the Indian side during the World Cup.

"Former India Captain @msdhoni to mentor the team for the T20 World Cup" - Honorary Secretary @JayShah #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021

Here is the 15-man India squad for the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.

Reserve players - Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Indian cricket fans approved most of the selections but were not happy with a few omissions. However, most were elated that MS Dhoni would mentor the team in the tournament.

Here are some of the best reactions:

The best thing to have happened. Genius cricketing brain and the most successful captain as the coach. #MSDhoni — Rajeev Chitguppi MDS (@chitguppi) September 8, 2021

MS Dhoni will be mentoring Indian Team for World cup



MS Dhoni : #T20WorldCupsquad pic.twitter.com/2lC6tgZewo — Manan Dave (@davemanan247) September 8, 2021

Thala making a comeback into the Indian Team, this time as the mentor for T20 World Cup! ❤#MSDhoni #T20WorldCupsquad pic.twitter.com/KzUWaW6Uhl — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) September 8, 2021

2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 👉 CAPTAIN



2021 👉 MENTOR



MS Dhoni will be a part of Team India's #T20WorldCup campaign once again, but in a new role 🔥#t20worldcup2021 #T20WorldCupsquad pic.twitter.com/CIZWK4WhRr — Cricket Freaks (@CricFreaks09) September 8, 2021

The BEst thing to let MS Dhoni mentor the lads 😎 — DxSam (@dem0nxsam) September 8, 2021

The chanakya is in dressing room 😍😍 @msdhoni — Sagar Khandelwal (@Soul_collctor_) September 8, 2021

This made my day ❤️!

Mein apne mahi ko dekh skte Hun after so long 😭😭😭😭😭

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#MSDhoni https://t.co/iGBKC1Xo4k — ♡priya♡ (@priyaa_25) September 8, 2021

Definitely not to why not.

What a day for MSDians 😍😭 pic.twitter.com/tTpkAbEaPr — Aishu (@imaishuriya) September 8, 2021

After knowing ms dhoni is going to mentor the team at the t20 wc.#BCCI #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/q1Kkp1WtQ0 — Sajal (@fcbdelhi10) September 8, 2021

#T20WorldCup #MSDhoni



Everybody after seeing MS Dhoni coming back in the Indian team but this time as a mentor: pic.twitter.com/B9fGTH25m8 — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) September 8, 2021

#MSDhoni as a mentor of this WC squad makes me go back to 2007 for some reason 🥺💙 .. pic.twitter.com/pQ9VC9EDMP — ᴠɪɴᴀʏ (@vinayG__) September 8, 2021

Team India will square off against Pakistan in their first match at the World Cup on October 24 in Dubai

The tournament will commence on October 17 with the Round 1 match between Oman and Papua New Guinea. Dubai will host the final on 14 November.

Here are the groups for the Super 12 stage of the tournament:

Group 1 - England, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, Winner Group A, and Runner-up Group B

Group 2- India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Winner Group B, and Runner-up Group A

The Super 12 stage will begin on October 23 with a clash between Australia and South Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Team India will commence their campaign with a blockbuster encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium at 6 PM (local time).

Virat Kohli's side will play their final Super 12 stage match of the tournament on November 8 against one of the Round 1 qualifiers.

India has only won one T20 World Cup so far, in 2007. They ended up on the losing side in the semi-finals against the West Indies during the previous T20 World Cup in 2016.

Virat Kohli's men will be looking to improve on that performance this time around.

