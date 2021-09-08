"The chanakya is in the dressing room" - Twitter is ecstatic as MS Dhoni will mentor Team India during the T20 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally announced the 15-man Indian squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. The BCCI will host the mega event in UAE and Oman due to the pandemic situation in India.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that former Indian skipper MS Dhoni will mentor the Indian side during the World Cup.
Here is the 15-man India squad for the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.
Reserve players - Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.
Indian cricket fans approved most of the selections but were not happy with a few omissions. However, most were elated that MS Dhoni would mentor the team in the tournament.
Team India will square off against Pakistan in their first match at the World Cup on October 24 in Dubai
The tournament will commence on October 17 with the Round 1 match between Oman and Papua New Guinea. Dubai will host the final on 14 November.
Here are the groups for the Super 12 stage of the tournament:
Group 1 - England, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, Winner Group A, and Runner-up Group B
Group 2- India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Winner Group B, and Runner-up Group A
The Super 12 stage will begin on October 23 with a clash between Australia and South Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Team India will commence their campaign with a blockbuster encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium at 6 PM (local time).
Virat Kohli's side will play their final Super 12 stage match of the tournament on November 8 against one of the Round 1 qualifiers.
India has only won one T20 World Cup so far, in 2007. They ended up on the losing side in the semi-finals against the West Indies during the previous T20 World Cup in 2016.
Virat Kohli's men will be looking to improve on that performance this time around.
