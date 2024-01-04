"The only chance for India to lose is if South Africa get a 150-run lead" - Aakash Chopra on the 2nd IND vs SA Test

Aakash Chopra reckons India should win the second Test against South Africa unless they are set a fourth-innings target of 150 or more.

India bundled out the Proteas for a paltry 55 in their first innings in Cape Town on Wednesday, January 3. Although the visitors were then bowled out for 153, they reduced the hosts to 62/3 in their second essay by Stumps on Day 1.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the match would see a result on Day 2 and picked India as the favorites to seal a win. He elaborated (4:45):

"We have again taken three wickets (in the second innings). We are still well ahead in the game. The match will be over on the second day. Why do you keep five-day Test matches? The first match lasted three days and the second match will last two days."

The former India opener added:

"I hope that doesn't happen, but the only chance for India to lose is if South Africa get a 150-run lead. Other than that, I feel we are in the driver's seat. So the expectation is that when this match ends, the series would be tied at 1-1 and we would have registered our first-ever win in a Cape Town Test."

South Africa still trail India by 36 runs and have seven second-innings wickets in hand. They will hope to erase the deficit and set India a challenging fourth-innings target on a tricky Cape Town surface.

"The best of Miyan Magic is actually magical" - Aakash Chopra lauds Mohammed Siraj's spell

Mohammed Siraj picked up six wickets in South Africa's first innings. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra lauded the Indian bowling, especially Mohammed Siraj (6/15 in South Africa's first innings), for giving the visitors the upper hand. He said (1:45):

"You have to credit the Indian bowling for the way they bowled, especially Mohammed Siraj. This is what makes Siraj extremely special. The best of Miyan Magic is actually magical."

The reputed commentator added that the Hyderabad seamer runs through the opposition when he is at the top of his game. He explained:

"When he bowled against Sri Lanka - six wickets, and when he bowled here - six wickets. If you see his action, he falls slightly towards the left and it seems the ball would come in but the ball pitches and goes away. The ball also shapes away a little in the air. So there he kept picking up wickets."

Chopra also praised India's slip fielders, especially Yashasvi Jaiswal, for taking some fantastic catches. He also termed the decision to play Mukesh Kumar in place of Shardul Thakur an aggressive step.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Will South Africa set a 150-plus 4th innings target for India? Yes No 0 votes