"The change is evident" - Former captain credits KL Rahul for Team India's breakthroughs on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test 

Former captain Nasser Hussain highlighted KL Rahul's input and leadership that led to Team India making inroads in the final innings on Day 5 of the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. The visitors were struggling to break through the opening partnership of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, but made a strong comeback with a double strike.

Prasidh Krishna got the ball to swing around after the rain-induced break in the second session, and managed to dismiss both Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope. It was KL Rahul who had assumed the leadership figure after the short break, as he was seen shuffling the fielders around, and communicating with the bowlers. At one point, he was even seen talking with his domestic state teammate Prasidh Krishna in Kannada.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Nasser Hussain remarked how KL Rahul's influence has helped India to have a say in the contest after a massive opening partnership.

"If you look at the field now and ask who is captaining, it will be KL Rahul. He has done all the hand signals, all the field settings. The change is evident," Nasser Hussain said in commentary (via Hindustan Times).

KL Rahul has led India in three Tests, firstly during the tour of South Africa in 2021-22, when then-skipper Virat Kohli was ruled out of the second Test with a back spasm. The opening batter last led in Tests during the tour of Bangladesh in 2022, guiding the team to a 2-0 series win.

Team India roar back into the match ahead of the Tea Break as Shardul Thakur strikes twice

Prasidh Krishna's double strike, which reduced England to 206-2, instilled hope in India. The quick dismissals put England under a bit of pressure, and Shardul Thakur capitalised in the 55th over by taking the wickets of Ben Duckett and Harry Brook off consecutive deliveries.

The centurion was caught at short cover, ending his sublime knock at 149, while Brook recorded a golden duck after trying to go after a stray delivery outside the leg stump. At the time of writing, England are placed at 263-4, with Ravindra Jadeja particularly troubling Ben Stokes with the rough outside the left-handed batter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news