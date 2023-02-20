"The coach told me 20 years ago that you shouldn't play sweeps here" - Mohammad Kaif on Australia's collapse in the 2nd IND vs AUS Test

Mohammad Kaif has questioned the Australian batters' approach of playing the sweep shot on the low and slow surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Pat Cummins and Co. were bowled out for a paltry 113 in their second innings of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday, February 19. India then chased down the 115-run fourth-innings target with six wickets to spare to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Kaif was asked about his thoughts on Australia's batting collapse, to which he responded:

"You cannot play sweeps on the Kotla pitch. When I came here as a 19-year-old kid, the coach told me 20 years ago that you shouldn't play sweeps here. Smith played a bad shot. The ball does not rise here, it stays low, where are you playing that shot, you are not playing in Australia."

While criticizing Australia's approach, Kaif added that Ravindra Jadeja deserves credit for his exceptional spell, saying:

"Labuschagne went back to a full delivery. Renshaw came in as Warner was not there - he also played the sweep. I will say bad batting but overall class bowling from Jadeja."

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg Big loss for Australia. The sweep shot a problem with the variance in bounce. If you go in with one plan, one attacking option you will get found out. Longer preparation is key. #INDvAUS Big loss for Australia. The sweep shot a problem with the variance in bounce. If you go in with one plan, one attacking option you will get found out. Longer preparation is key. #INDvAUS

Jadeja (7/42) ran through the Australian batting lineup. He was ably supported by Ravichandran Ashwin, who registered figures of 3/59 from the other end.

"The end from which Jadeja picked up seven wickets, there was no rough" - Mohammad Kaif

Ravindra Jadeja was deservedly chosen as the Player of the Match. [P/C: BCCI]

Kaif praised Jadeja for dismantling the Aussie batters without much help from the pitch, explaining:

"The end from which Jadeja picked up seven wickets, there was no rough. Ashwin was getting help from the rough from the end he was bowling, but the end from which Jadeja was bowling, absolutely straight balls and six batters got out to the sweep."

While observing that Australia flattered to deceive, the former Indian batter lauded Rohit Sharma's captaincy along with Jadeja and Ashwin's bowling, stating:

"Yesterday, we were saying that Australia might score 300-350 - Travis Head was playing well and hitting shots but today - fantastic captaincy, did a meeting and planned and brought his best bowlers. Both these bowlers (Jadeja and Ashwin) wait for someone to put them under pressure."

Kaif concluded by observing that Usman Khawaja spread the wrong rumor in the Australian dressing room. The opener had mentioned that the sweep shot was a productive stroke on the surface after his 81-run knock in the first innings.

