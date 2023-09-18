"The conditions were as helpful for Jasprit Bumrah" - Aakash Chopra lauds Mohammed Siraj's spell in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final

Aakash Chopra has lauded Mohammed Siraj for making the most of slightly helpful conditions in the Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka.

Siraj registered figures of 6/21 in seven overs as the Men in Blue bundled out the Lankan Lions for a paltry 50 in Colombo on Sunday, September 17. Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan then strung together an unbroken 51-run opening partnership as India registered an emphatic win and bagged a record-extending eighth continental title.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was full of praise for Siraj. He said:

"Sensational, spectacular Siraj showed his magic. It's not enough no matter how much you praise Siraj. I am not saying that the conditions were not helpful at all but the conditions were as helpful for Jasprit Bumrah."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the Hyderabad seamer ran through the Sri Lankan batting lineup after Jasprit Bumrah had given the initial breakthrough. He stated:

"Bumrah started it. It was a very good ball with which he took the first wicket but Mohammed Siraj just did not stop after that. The way he started, he just kept going. In fact, he picked up four wickets in an over."

Bumrah had Kusal Perera caught behind by KL Rahul in the first over. Siraj then dismissed Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, and Dhananjaya de Silva in his second over to reduce Sri Lanka to 12/5 and eventually finished with a six-wicket haul.

"If Rohit had allowed him to bowl all his overs, he might have taken 7 or 8" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj castled Dasun Shanaka after beating him all ends up. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra reckons Mohammed Siraj might have added to his tally had Hardik Pandya not replaced him in the attack. He elaborated:

"He was absolutely sensational, took as many as six. If Rohit (Sharma) had allowed him to bowl all his overs, he might have taken seven or eight. Fastest five-wicket haul in terms of balls, picked up five wickets in 16 balls and four wickets in an over, and launched an attack with the new ball in subcontinental conditions."

The cricketer-turned-commentator was particularly appreciative of the right-arm seamer's delivery to dismiss Dasun Shanaka. He explained:

"Some deliveries were extremely good. He bowled one from the edge of the box which went away and Dasun Shanaka got bowled. That was a beautiful ball. James Anderson opened up Murali Vijay like that at Lord's once but that was a Test match and to do that in white-ball cricket - outstanding. Then incoming balls - outstanding."

Chopra also praised Siraj for donating his Player of the Match prize money to the groundsmen. He termed it a great gesture and pointed out that the tournament could only happen because of the efforts put in by the groundsmen.

