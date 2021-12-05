Cricket fraternity extends warm wishes to Shikhar Dhawan on his 36th birthday

The cricket community extended its warm wishes to Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan as he turned 36 on Sunday. Dhawan was last seen on the cricket field during IPL 2021 when he opened the innings for the Delhi Capitals.

Dhawan has been overlooked for the Indian T20 team even though he has performed phenomenally in the IPL over the last few years.

The emergence of younger, more aggressive opening batters like KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan has been the prime reason behind the snubbing of Dhawan in the T20I format. However, the veteran batter is still the first choice opener in one-day internationals.

Shikhar Dhawan's former and current teammates were quick to wish him a happy birthday through their official social media handles.

Prithvi Shaw, his opening partner at the Delhi Capitals, led the wishes by posting a special message on Instagram. Soon, other cricketers joined Shaw in wishing 'Gabbar' a wonderful birthday.

DK @DineshKarthik

Wish you a very happy birthday To many more fun moments like this on and off the field! 😂Wish you a very happy birthday @SDhawan25 To many more fun moments like this on and off the field! 😂Wish you a very happy birthday @SDhawan25 https://t.co/wsJCgd3asj

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the one and only Gabbar 🦁 looking forward to your epic comeback - keep working hard and let the bat do the talking! Loads of love brother 🤗 @SDhawan25 Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the one and only Gabbar 🦁 looking forward to your epic comeback - keep working hard and let the bat do the talking! Loads of love brother 🤗 @SDhawan25 https://t.co/f6rZ4WQ9Qx

Rishabh Pant @RishabhPant17 Happy birthday to one of the best entertainers on and off the field. Shikhi bhai, it’s time to open another fantastic year! 🎂 @SDhawan25 Happy birthday to one of the best entertainers on and off the field. Shikhi bhai, it’s time to open another fantastic year! 🎂 @SDhawan25

Yashasvi Jaiswal @yashasvi_j Happy Birthday @SDhawan25 paji ! From being one of the best cricketers & an amazing human being, you've been a constant inspiration and a role model to me. May you have a great one! 🙌 Happy Birthday @SDhawan25 paji ! From being one of the best cricketers & an amazing human being, you've been a constant inspiration and a role model to me. May you have a great one! 🙌 https://t.co/IUZ1oxiMff

S.Badrinath @s_badrinath Wishing you a Happy Birthday @SDhawan25 . May you continue to entertain everyone on and off the field #HappyBirthdayShikharDhawan Wishing you a Happy Birthday @SDhawan25. May you continue to entertain everyone on and off the field #HappyBirthdayShikharDhawan

BCCI @BCCI

10179 international runs 💪

Fastest to score a Test century on debut 🔝



Here's wishing 247 international matches 👌10179 international runs 💪Fastest to score a Test century on debut 🔝Here's wishing #TeamIndia batter @SDhawan25 a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 247 international matches 👌10179 international runs 💪Fastest to score a Test century on debut 🔝 Here's wishing #TeamIndia batter @SDhawan25 a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 https://t.co/wTnizsK4ME

ICC @ICC

Most runs for India on Test debut 🔥

2013 Champions Trophy winner 🏆



Here's wishing 10,179 runs in 247 international matches 🏏Most runs for India on Test debut 🔥2013 Champions Trophy winner 🏆Here's wishing @SDhawan25 a happy birthday 🎂 10,179 runs in 247 international matches 🏏Most runs for India on Test debut 🔥 2013 Champions Trophy winner 🏆Here's wishing @SDhawan25 a happy birthday 🎂 https://t.co/3hcS5oRuVX

Shikhar Dhawan is a bank of 500-600 runs, a lot of teams will be interested in him at mega auction: Aakash Chopra

Delhi Capitals recently released Shikhar Dhawan from their squad ahead of the mega auction as they opted to retain Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje.

Dhawan has had a stellar record in the IPL in the last few seasons, which makes him a potentially hot commodity in the upcoming mega auction.

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra also echoed similar views as he believes multiple teams will be vying for an opportunity to sign the 36-year-old at the auction.

"Shikhar Dhawan is a bank of 500-600 runs. He has scored runs in Indian as well as in overseas conditions. He gives a rocket start in the T20s. A lot of teams will be interested in him.

"We might see a David-Dhawan (David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan) reunion in the next IPL. Ahmedabad franchise might buy both of them," said Aakash Chopra in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Shikhar Dhawan was the fourth-highest run-scorer in IPL 2021. He amassed 587 runs across 16 games at an average of 39.13 and played a vital role in the Delhi Capitals campaign this season.

