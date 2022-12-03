"The cricketing world is laughing at Pakistan right now" - Danish Kaneria on Rawalpindi run-fest 

Former leg spinner Danish Kaneria has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for preparing a sub-par pitch for the ongoing Test series opener against England.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria stated that Pakistan have become the butt of all jokes due to their inability to make a quality surface. He urged the board to take a cue from India, asking them to make spin-friendly wickets for home Tests to avoid a similar situation in the future.

He remarked:

"The cricketing world is laughing at Pakistan right now. Everyone is trying to elevate Test cricket these days. However, Pakistan have made a total mess.

"India make spin-friendly tracks for their home. We also should have done that at least. These tracks only help create batting records, and it becomes boring for the viewers."

Pakistan have received criticism from all quarters for making a dead track at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for the crucial first Test. Bowlers from both sides have struggled on the surface, whereas the batters have made merry on the slow pitch.

"We need educated curators in Pakistan" - Danish Kaneria

Kaneria further went on to say that one cannot expect Pakistan to create tracks that have a lot of bounce. He pointed out that the likes of Australia and England are able to create lively surfaces as they have formed a strong team of curators.

The 41-year-old suggested that Pakistan must focus on hiring educated curators instead of giving responsibilities to those who know nothing apart from watering and rolling the pitch.

Kaneria elaborated:

"We must understand that we cannot make pitches in Pakistan where there will be bounce like in Australia. Countries like Australia and England have a potent team of curators who create quality tracks.

"However, in Pakistan, the curator only believes in watering and rolling. They never check the temperature of the surface, nor do they try to change the soil or clay. We need educated curators in Pakistan."

England racked up 657 runs after electing to bat first in the Test, with four of their batters crossing the 100-run mark. Furthermore, Babar Azam and Co. have also put on an inspired show in response thanks to fine centuries by openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq.

