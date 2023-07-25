"The critics can’t have it both ways" - Justin Langer defends England's declaration in fourth Ashes Test

Former Australian opener and head coach Justin Langer slammed the critics for questioning England's decision to declare quite a while after lunch on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Many felt that the hosts, having known how poor the forecast was for the final two days of the Test, should have declared at lunch on Day 3 and shouldn't have waited that long to see if Jonny Bairstow gets to his hundred. However, Langer recalled another declaration that many in the cricket fraternity weren't happy with, the one in Edgbaston.

In his column for The Telegraph, here's what Justin Langer wrote about England's decision to declare in Manchester:

"There will be people who say England should have declared on day three to get bowling sooner, but isn’t hindsight a wonderful thing? We’d all love a crystal ball. I can’t fault their approach, I loved the way they weren’t looking for the extra runs, and loved how quickly Jonny Bairstow got them. In the first Test Ben Stokes declared too early, here too late. The critics can’t have it both ways."

Justin Langer also feels that there won't be too many celebrations in the Aussie camp as they know the rain had probably saved them from a loss. He added:

"I imagine there will be a real sense of relief in the Australian camp because they will know that after three tight Tests, they were totally outplayed in Manchester. This was a disappointing way for the Test to end, and I am sure I am not the only Australian feeling a little bit flat about retaining the Ashes due to rain. Relieved yes, but not satisfied."

Justin Langer applauded Australia for winning first two Tests

Justin Langer claimed that Australia winning the crucial moments and England making a meal of them is what ultimately made the difference in the end. He shed light on how the hosts messed up opportunities when they had the game in their control and just lost momentum while trying to be ultra-aggressive.

On this, he stated:

"Australia should be applauded for getting over the line in two very close Tests at the start of the series to put them in this position to still win the series outright at the Oval this week. England should absolutely be ruing some of their decision-making in the first two Tests because, as I say, it was reckless. They did not execute their blueprint the way they did at Old Trafford."

He further added:

"England will feel flat after being denied a win in a game they dominated. They will be desperate to play that way again, and not just because they want to protect their record of not losing a home Ashes since 2001. If England were to lose this series 3-1, they would probably feel a little robbed."

Four years ago as well, Australia had retained the Ashes in Manchester. However, Tim Paine's team coached by Justin Langer couldn't quite apply the finishing touches and claim the series as they lost at The Oval. The current Australian side has that opportunity and they would want to end the series on a high.