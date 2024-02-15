"The day will be in Sarfaraz Khan's name" - Parthiv Patel lauds debutant's knock on Day 1 of 3rd IND vs ENG Test

Parthiv Patel has picked Sarfaraz Khan as the star performer on Day 1 of the third Test between India and England.

Sarfaraz smashed 62 runs off 66 deliveries as India posted 326/5 in their first innings in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15. He seemed headed for a bigger score before he was unfortunately run out after a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Parthiv opined that the first day of the Rajkot Test belonged to Sarfaraz. He said:

"Without a doubt, it was India's day, the way Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma batted, but the day will be in Sarfaraz Khan's name. It was a very long wait. You got a chance to play Test cricket after scoring so many runs, and the way you batted."

The former India wicketkeeper-batter noted that the debutant didn't show any nerves.

"We spoke about how nervous he would be and whether he would have butterflies in his stomach. However, Sarfaraz said he had no such butterflies, he struck the fastest half-century on debut. There cannot be a bigger testimony than this for any batter," Parthiv stated.

Parthiv added that Sarfaraz's immensely successful run in first-class cricket held him in good stead. He elaborated:

"When you have so many runs behind you in first-class cricket, all these things don't matter. You have to get slightly used to the pressure of playing Test cricket but Sarfaraz showed that you can bat like this if you have a full idea about your game."

Sarfaraz had amassed 3912 runs at an outstanding average of 69.85 in 45 first-class games before his Test debut. He reached his half-century off just 48 balls, which is the joint-fastest alongside Hardik Pandya, by an Indian on Test debut since independence.

"It seemed to me as though Sarfaraz has played 30-40 Tests" - Owais Shah praises Sarfaraz Khan's maturity

Sarfaraz Khan and his family were extremely emotional after he was handed his India cap.

Owais Shah praised Sarfaraz Khan for the maturity he displayed.

"The entire family was waiting for this moment but they had the belief. The way he played, it was enjoyable to watch him bat. It seemed to me as though Sarfaraz has played 30-40 Tests, the way he came and swung his bat and didn't let the spinners settle down. The wristwork was very nice," the former England batter explained.

Sarfaraz struck nine fours and a six during his innings. He was the dominant partner in his fifth-wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, contributing 62 of the 77 runs the duo added.

