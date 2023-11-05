"The defending champions are unable to defend or chase anything these days" - Aakash Chopra on England's 2023 World Cup loss to Australia

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that England have been found wanting both while defending and chasing targets in the 2023 World Cup.

England bowled out Australia for 286 in their league-stage clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, November 4. The defending champions were then bundled out for 253 to lose the game by 33 runs and officially get knocked out of the tournament.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra criticized England for dishing out another disappointing performance. He elaborated (8:50):

"England have lost another match. The defending champions are unable to defend or chase anything these days. Australia were invited to bat first because they were saying a lot of dew will come later. Don't know about the dew but despite stopping Australia at 286, defending champions England failed to win the match."

The former India pointed out that Jos Buttler and company failed to deliver with the bat after restricting the Aussies to a chasable total. He stated:

"They started well with the ball. Steve Smith scored 44 runs, Marnus Labuschagne scored 71, Cameron Green scored 47, Marcus Stoinis scored 35, and 287 was the target. It wasn't a very big total but after that, wickets kept falling at regular intervals."

Chris Woakes (4/54) was the star performer for England with the ball. Adil Rashid and Mark Wood picked up two wickets apiece, although the latter conceded 70 runs in his 10-over spell.

"Ben Stokes played a slow 64-run knock" - Aakash Chopra on England's chase

Ben Stokes scored 64 runs off 90 deliveries. [P/C: AP]

Reflecting on England's chase, Chopra highlighted while Ben Stokes wasn't his aggressive self, Moeen Ali scored a fighting 43-ball 42. He said (9:30):

"Dawid Malan scored 50. Ben Stokes played a slow 64-run knock. Moeen Ali did keep the match alive for a short while but in the end, three wickets from Adam Zampa and two wickets apiece from Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc."

Chopra concluded by observing that while Australia have almost sealed their berth in the semi-finals, England virtually didn't arrive for the tournament.

"Australia came out right on top against England. Australia are also now on the verge of qualification and England, on the other hand, are missing in this tournament."

Pat Cummins and company registered their fifth consecutive win after starting the tournament with two successive defeats against India and South Africa. On the flip side, England have won just one of their seven games and are currently placed last on the points table.

Poll : Will England win their remaining two games in the 2023 World Cup? Yes No 0 votes