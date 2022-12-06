"The diamond of Indian fast bowling" - Twitterati wish Jasprit Bumrah as Indian pacer turns 29

Team India’s lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah is celebrating his 29th birthday on Tuesday, December 6. The fast bowler is currently recuperating having suffered a back injury which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Having impressed for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he was fast-tracked into the Indian team. The rest, as they say, is history. Bumrah made his limited-overs debut in 2016 and his Test debut a couple of years later. He has represented India in 30 Tests, 72 ODIs and 60 T20Is so far, claiming 128, 121 and 70 scalps respectively.

The fast bowler has an exceptional record in the IPL as well. Having made his debut in 2013, he has claimed 145 wickets in 120 matches at an average of 23.30 and an economy rate of 7.39. His best figures of 5/10 were registered in the 2022 edition.

On Bumrah’s birthday, a number of his fans took to Twitter to share their wishes for the fast bowler. Here’s a compilation:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra

A very happy birthday to Boom! Jasprit Bumrah is India's one of the finest, the heartbeat of the Indian team. An absolute treat to watch him bowl.



CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh

A very happy birthday to Jasprit Bumrah - Currently best bowler in the world across all three formats. He is the only Asian bowler to take 5 wickets in a test innings in SA, ENG, AUS in same calander year. He is only third Indian to take Hat-trick in tests.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns

Happy birthday Jasprit Bumrah. The diamond of Indian fast bowling, five-wicket haul in SA, WI, ENG, AUS, IND in Tests, 35 runs in a single over in Tests with bat, 18 wickets in 2019 ODI World Cup, 6.62 economy in T20I.



Yashraj @Yashrbh

Happiest Birthday Jasprit Bumrah, Guy born out of Billions of Indian Prayers who saw 2011-14 cycle and our helplessness in overseas. A treasure to have

Sony Sports Network @SonySportsNetwk | Just a few seconds of what we call Jasprit Bumrah Supremacy



First Test wicket — AB de Villiers

First ODI wicket — Steve Smith

First T20I wicket — David Warner

Since 2018, his workload:

• 2nd most overs in Tests for India

• Most overs in ODIs for India

• 3rd most overs in T20Is for India

48 - Jasprit Bumrah (2018)*

40 - Dileep Doshi (1979)

37 - Venkatesh Prasad (1996)

Parimal Nathwani @mpparimal

Hearty birthday wishes to Jasprit Bumrah, one of the best bowlers in the world. Through your talent and hard work, you have made @GCAMotera proud. May you continue to set new records in the years to come.

Notable records held by Jasprit Bumrah

The Team India pacer was the first Asian bowler to take a five-fer in South Africa, England and Australia in the same calendar year in Test matches. He achieved the feat when he claimed 6/33 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in his debut year in the format - 2018. He had earlier picked up 5/54 in Johannesburg against the Proteas and 5/85 against England in Nottingham.

The right-arm pacer also broke the record for the highest number of wickets taken by an Indian bowler in their debut calendar year. He ended 2018 with 48 wickets in nine Tests, surpassing Dilip Doshi, who had picked up 40 in 1979.

He also holds the record for the most runs scored in a single over in a Test match. Bumrah clubbed Stuart Broad for 35 runs at Edgbaston during the rescheduled Test match in July 2022.

During the same Test, he also became the sixth Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets across SENA countries after Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Ishant Sharma, Zaheer Khan and Mohammad Shami.

