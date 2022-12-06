"The diamond of Indian fast bowling" - Twitterati wish Jasprit Bumrah as Indian pacer turns 29

Team India’s lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah is celebrating his 29th birthday on Tuesday, December 6. The fast bowler is currently recuperating having suffered a back injury which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.
Having impressed for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he was fast-tracked into the Indian team. The rest, as they say, is history. Bumrah made his limited-overs debut in 2016 and his Test debut a couple of years later. He has represented India in 30 Tests, 72 ODIs and 60 T20Is so far, claiming 128, 121 and 70 scalps respectively.
The fast bowler has an exceptional record in the IPL as well. Having made his debut in 2013, he has claimed 145 wickets in 120 matches at an average of 23.30 and an economy rate of 7.39. His best figures of 5/10 were registered in the 2022 edition.
On Bumrah’s birthday, a number of his fans took to Twitter to share their wishes for the fast bowler. Here’s a compilation:
Notable records held by Jasprit Bumrah
The Team India pacer was the first Asian bowler to take a five-fer in South Africa, England and Australia in the same calendar year in Test matches. He achieved the feat when he claimed 6/33 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in his debut year in the format - 2018. He had earlier picked up 5/54 in Johannesburg against the Proteas and 5/85 against England in Nottingham.
The right-arm pacer also broke the record for the highest number of wickets taken by an Indian bowler in their debut calendar year. He ended 2018 with 48 wickets in nine Tests, surpassing Dilip Doshi, who had picked up 40 in 1979.
He also holds the record for the most runs scored in a single over in a Test match. Bumrah clubbed Stuart Broad for 35 runs at Edgbaston during the rescheduled Test match in July 2022.
During the same Test, he also became the sixth Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets across SENA countries after Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Ishant Sharma, Zaheer Khan and Mohammad Shami.