"The most disappointing bowler for England" - Ricky Ponting critical of James Anderson's sub-par showing so far in Ashes 2023

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting slammed England spearhead James Anderson for his dismal showing in the opening two Tests of the Ashes series. The legendary pacer has picked up just three wickets in four innings so far at an unfathomable average of 75.33.

Anderson's lack of wickets has resulted in England finding themselves in a 2-0 hole with three Tests remaining. Speaking on the ICC review ahead of the third Test, Ponting said:

"He (Anderson) looked like the most disappointing bowler for England so far. What you expect from James Anderson is when he's got that new ball in his hand, he's taking early wickets, he's moving the ball, and he's not going for any runs. We haven't seen that in the series so far."

While acknowledging James Anderson's incredible accomplishments, Ricky Ponting maintained his stance on the champion bowler looking the least penetrative.

"That's not a direct criticism of James Anderson," the two-time World Cup-winning captain stated. "He's been one of the all-time greats of the game, his longevity and his wicket-taking ability, but if I was looking at the bowlers I saw last week, I think he's the one that's looked to have the least amount of penetration."

Anderson is third on the all-time list of leading wicket-takers in Tests, with 688 scalps in 181 matches.

Contrary to his exemplary record in English conditions, Anderson has historically struggled against the Aussies at home, averaging only 36.06 in 16 Tests. Overall, the champion pacer has picked up 115 wickets in the Ashes at an average of 34.85 with five fifers.

Despite his struggles in the ongoing series against Australia, James Anderson has been in red-hot form over the last couple of years, picking up 88 wickets in 25 matches since 2021 at an impressive average of 22.21.

"He's been in control of the game more than Anderson has" - Ricky Ponting on Ollie Robinson

Ollie Robinson has a poor second Test match at Lord's

Ricky Ponting further added that James Anderson's England teammate Ollie Robinson also had an equally below-par outing in the second Test at Lord's.

However, the former Australian skipper felt that despite a similar lack of penetration, the 29-year-old Robinson bowled better than Anderson.

"Robinson's had less penetration, but he's probably actually bowled a bit better. He's been in control of the game more than Anderson has," Ponting said.

For the record, Robinson picked up five wickets at Lord's and is England's second leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps behind only Stuart Broad.

The 29-year-old has been among the best bowlers for England in the Test arena since debuting in June 2021, with 76 wickets in 18 games.

Robinson was also the seventh leading-wicket taker in the previous WTC cycle, with 53 scalps in 13 matches at an average of 20.75.

