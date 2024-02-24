The Elvis Presley connection to Joe Root’s pinky finger celebration after ton in Ranchi Test

Senior England batter Joe Root left cricket fans curious with his 'pinky finger' celebration after compiling a resilient ton on Day 1 of the fourth Test against India at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, February 23.

Root, who had not scored a single half-century in the first three Tests, rose to the challenge on Day 1 in Ranchi, scoring 106* off 226 balls, as England recovered from 112/5 to end the day at 302/7. At stumps, Ollie Robinson (31*) was giving company to the former England captain.

Intriguingly, England captain Ben Stokes lifted his little finger to appreciate Root’s hundred, and the latter reciprocated the gesture. The 'pinky finger' celebration was earlier pulled off by the duo in the 2022 Edgbaston Test against India. Root had scored a ton in that match, while Stokes had claimed 4/33 with the ball.

Expand Tweet

The 'pinky finger' celebration is inspired by the biopic of legendary American singer and ‘King of Rock and Roll’ Elvis Presley, which starred Austin Butler. The pinky finger was one of the American singer’s trademark stage styles, which was also highlighted in the biopic.

Speaking after his hundred in Edgbaston, Root opened up about the celebration and revealed:

“I don’t think I’ll ever be able to feel or look like a rockstar but for 10 seconds I might have done, that’s what the little pinkie was about. Ben watched the Elvis Presley film the other day and he’s been doing that all week, so it was a little tribute to him.”

Expand Tweet

While Root hit a wonderful hundred on Day 1 of the Ranchi Test, Stokes was trapped lbw for 3 by Indian left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

“He's stepped up when we needed him to” - Zak Crawley hails Joe Root

England opener Zak Crawley praised Root for the latter’s resolute hundred on Day 1 of the Ranchi Test.

After the day’s play, Crawley said that everyone in the team had faith in the former captain despite his struggles in the first three Tests.

"We're chuffed for him, to be honest. We never doubted Joe. We just think if he gets couple of lowies. He's even more due than before, so we fully expected him to go out and get runs in this game," Crawley was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“He deserves everything he gets. He works so hard at his game, and he always comes good. He's probably the only bloke in our team who could have done that knock. He's that good. He's our best player, and he's stepped up when we needed him to," he added.

Crawley himself scored a run-a-ball 42 but was knocked over by a brute from debutant Indian pacer Akash Deep.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App