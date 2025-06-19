"The emotion is going to be high" - Rishabh Pant eager to bring smiles to India after Ahmedabad air tragedy ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant has said that following the plane crash in Ahmedabad (June 12), the team will try its best to produce results and make their countrymen happy in the upcoming Test series against England. The 27-year-old added that they want to put their best foot forward in the opening Test to give the nation something to cheer about.

The AI 171 flight, going from Ahmedabad to London, crashed on June 12, just minutes after taking off, killing over 270 people and leaving the nation in grief. Several former and current Indian cricketers shared their condolences for the victims via social media.

Speaking at the presser on Wednesday, Pant claimed that Team India will give their '200%' on the field to give themselves the best chance of winning. He said, as quoted by The Indian Express:

"What happened in the aircraft (crash), I think the whole India was disheartened but at the same time the only thing from our side…we are going to be sticking with them, how we can make India happy again. Obviously, the emotion is going to be high because of what happened in the crash but at the same time we are going to put our best foot forward for the country, how we can make them happy and that’s an added responsibility always."

He added:

"You want to make India happy all the time but as a cricketer it’s not possible all the time but what I can promise from our side is we are going to put our best foot forward and we are going to give our 200% and in that process we are going to make India a lot happier place."

The last time India toured England for a Test series (2021-22), they held the hosts to a 2-2 draw. The Asian giants have not won a red-ball series on English soil since 2007.

"We are going to look to play positive, brave cricket" - Rishabh Pant ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Rishabh Pant. (Image Credits: Getty)

In the press conference, Pant asserted that the tourists will take a measured approach on the field and will use the opportunity to showcase their talent to maximum effect against England. The wicketkeeper-batter added (via Sky Sports):

"As a team we are looking at it as an opportunity to express our talent. Not focusing on what has happened in the past or what is going to happen in the future. The idea is very simple. We are going to look to play positive, brave cricket but at the same time respect the conditions. If there is a ball to hit, hit it and if the conditions require you to leave the ball and play yourself in, why not do it? You have to keep finding ways, keep believing you are going to make your team win."

The upcoming series will also be Shubman Gill's first as Test captain. He was named skipper after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the longest format on May 7. Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli also decided to step away from Tests on May 12.

