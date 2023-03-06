"The fact that Kohli had never been stumped before that Test match" - Daniel Vettori on Todd Murphy's impact in India

Australia's assistant coach Daniel Vettori heaped praise on Todd Murphy after thriving in the ongoing Test series in India. The former left-arm spinner observed that Murphy taming Virat Kohli is the most significant takeaway from the first three Tests.

Murphy made an instant impression on his Test debut in Nagpur as he took seven wickets in the only innings Australia bowled. The Victorian has notably got Kohli out three times in five innings and has averaged 21.81.in the series

Speaking to reporters on Monday (March 6), Vettori reckons stumping out Kohli in Test cricket speaks volumes about Murphy's ability and how his dry bowling allowed the other two spinners to strike in Indore. The former left-arm spinner stated, as quoted by Perth Now:

"Steve Smith singled him out around his performances in the last Test. His spell allowed everyone around him to take those wickets. The fact that Kohli had never been stumped before that Test match in Delhi when Murphy got him out."

The ex-Kiwi captain underlined that the youngster has transitioned smoothly from first-class to international cricket. He continued:

"For such a young spinner, and inexperienced spinners as well, he hasn't played that much first-class cricket to be able to come here and handle these tough situations and perform the role that's required has been impressive."

Australia's three-pronged spin-bowling unit delivered a sensational performance in Indore to complete a nine-wicket win. Matthew Kuhnemann claimed five wickets in the first innings to bowl India out for 109 while Nathan Lyon snared eight in the second to skittle the opposition for 163.

"Ever since I've started watching Lyon bowl, I've marveled at him" - Daniel Vettori

Keeping Lyon's record-breaking haul in Indore in mind, Vettori stated that the veteran has done things he could not in his playing days. The 44-year-old added:

"Ever since I've started watching Lyon bowl I've marveled at him. As a fellow finger-spinner who can't do what he did, there's always that element of his ability to bowl that ball which is so impressive. We saw him at his absolute best in this Test."

The fourth and final Test between Australia and India starts in Ahmedabad on March 9.

