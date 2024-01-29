"The fear of failure is ingrained in us" - Dinesh Karthik on Indian batters after 28-run loss to England in 1st Test

Dinesh Karthik believes that India's top-order batters don't have the freedom to go out there and play their natural game due to the fear of failure.

He stated that the players aren't to be blamed for it, as it is more of a cultural thing. Karthik pointed out how the English batters, on the other hand, played their shots freely without any pressure during the recently concluded Test series opener in Hyderabad.

Speaking to Cribuzz, the cricketer-commentator remarked:

"Today, for me, was a very revealing day as to how cultures differ. As we were growing up being Indians, somewhere, the fear of failure is ingrained in us. I genuinely wish all the fans who follow and observe the sport understand why sometimes it can be hard for (Indian) top-order batters to be free in their minds to play shots that they want to play. They want to as well, but the fear of failure just pulls them back a little bit."

It is worth noting that Ollie Pope, who was the star for England in their second innings, was dismissed for 196 on Day 4. The batter was bowled while trying to play the scoop. Despite nearing a significant milestone, he went for the unorthodox, which shows the mindset of this English side.

"India did not have answers to a lot of the questions that England have asked" - Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik opined that once England fought back on Day 3 of the Hyderabad Test, the body language of the Indian players took a massive hit.

He suggested that Rohit Sharma and Co. did not show enough intensity and let the match slip from their grasp. Karthik added:

"A lot of India who watched this Test match got the impression that at the end of Day 3, they were tired and lacked body language. Somewhere, they had been outplayed at different points in time, but India did not have answers to a lot of the questions that England have asked."

"The intensity which is required sometimes to push on those tough days, yesterday (Day 3) because of what England came up with, I think India did not have answers. The after-effect of that is what we are seeing today," he concluded.

India failed to chase down a tricky 231-run target after being bundled out for just 202 on Day 4.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App