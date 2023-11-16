"The genuine hero of this Indian side, who has changed the culture"- Nasser Hussain hails Rohit Sharma for dominant World Cup run

Former England captain Nasser Hussain praised Indian skipper Rohit Sharma as the main hero behind their dominant and unbeaten run in the 2023 World Cup.

Team India won their 10th consecutive game with a 70-run victory over New Zealand in the semi-final in Mumbai. While Virat Kohli's record 50th ODI century, Shreyas Iyer's 70-ball 105, and Mohammed Shami's seven-wicket haul have hogged the headlines, the skipper paved the way with the ultimate start with the bat.

Batting first, Rohit smashed 47 off 29 deliveries to settle the big-game nerves and set up India's massive total of 397/4 in 50 overs.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Hussain lauded Rohit for changing the mindset of Indian cricket.

"The headlines tomorrow will be about (Virat) Kohli, will be about Shreyas Iyer, and will be about Mohammad Shami," Hussain said. "But the genuine hero of this Indian side, who has changed the culture of this Indian side is Rohit Sharma."

Nasser Hussain also highlighted the transformed mentality of the Indian players from the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

"Dinesh Karthik was with the side when India played England in the semi-final of T20 World Cup in Adelaide, where they played meek, timid cricket, got a below-par score and England knocked them off by 10 wickets. he told DK that India needed to change," he added.

Expand Tweet

Rohit recorded the most World Cup centuries with seven earlier in the tournament and has scored 550 runs at an average of 55 and a 124.15 strike rate.

He also became the first batter to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup history during his knock against New Zealand.

"Rohit Sharma sent a clear message with the approach" - Nasser Hussain

Rohit Sharma kickstarted India's batting onslaught.

Nasser Hussain further praised Rohit Sharma for staying true to his attacking mentality even in the knockout game against New Zealand.

Rohit has provided the side with blistering starts in almost all the games, resulting in the other batters being relieved of any run-rate pressure. Despite falling three short of his half-century, Rohit provided India the platform to launch by propelling them to 50 inside six overs.

"I think that the real hero today was Rohit," Hussain continued. "Group stage is different and knockout stage is different and the skipper showed everyone that they are going to play fearless cricket in the knockouts as well, Rohit Sharma sent a clear message with the approach."

Thanks to Rohit going ballistic from the start, India recorded the highest-ever score of 397 in a World Cup knockout game.

They will now face off against the winner of the second semi-final between South Africa and Australia at Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.