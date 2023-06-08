"The GOAT" - Fans erupt as Steve Smith hits 95* against India on Day 1 of WTC 2023 final

Australia vice-captain Steve Smith starred with the bat against Team India on Day 1 of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval in London on Wednesday, June 7.

Smith remained unbeaten on 95 runs off 227 balls, comprising 14 boundaries. The senior batter spent quality time at the crease and played the role of an anchor during his 251* partnership with Travis Head for the fourth wicket. The duo took all the Indian bowlers to the cleaners, leaving the World's No.1 Test team in tatters.

Smith loves facing Team India, against whom he has amassed 1887 runs in 32 Tests, including six tons, barring the ongoing fixture. At the Kennington Oval, the 34-year-old has scored 391 runs in five innings at an average of 97.75, except ongoing game.

The right-handed batter will now look to hit his 31st Test century on Day 2.

Fans on Twitter hailed Steve Smith for his exceptional batting performance against India in the WTC final. One tweeted:

"The GOAT."

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

darshan karkera @ElonMuskurahat Steve Smith after every dot ball Steve Smith after every dot ball https://t.co/UlJQY5na1A

Some Random Guy @indian_inosuke Steve Smith and scoring runs against the Indian bowling attack is the best love story there ever was. Steve Smith and scoring runs against the Indian bowling attack is the best love story there ever was.

Alf @TheSlipDrive Steve Smith is just a pleasure to watch. #AUSvIND Steve Smith is just a pleasure to watch. #AUSvIND

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Fifty in 2015 WC Quarter-Final.

Hundred in 2015 WC Semi-Final.

Fifty in 2015 WC Final.

Fifty in 2019 WC Semi-Final.

Fifty* in 2023 WTC Final.



Steve Smith is a big match player, stands tall for Australia. Fifty in 2015 WC Quarter-Final.Hundred in 2015 WC Semi-Final.Fifty in 2015 WC Final.Fifty in 2019 WC Semi-Final.Fifty* in 2023 WTC Final.Steve Smith is a big match player, stands tall for Australia. https://t.co/83OVXZpPJM

RAZA KHAN🇵🇸❤️ @mdrazakhan56

GOAT in test cricket

Best captain in world cricket at present



Steve smith "the man the myth the legend ". twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Fifty in 2015 WC Quarter-Final.

Hundred in 2015 WC Semi-Final.

Fifty in 2015 WC Final.

Fifty in 2019 WC Semi-Final.

Fifty* in 2023 WTC Final.



Steve Smith is a big match player, stands tall for Australia. Fifty in 2015 WC Quarter-Final.Hundred in 2015 WC Semi-Final.Fifty in 2015 WC Final.Fifty in 2019 WC Semi-Final.Fifty* in 2023 WTC Final.Steve Smith is a big match player, stands tall for Australia. https://t.co/83OVXZpPJM Big match playerGOAT in test cricketBest captain in world cricket at presentSteve smith "the man the myth the legend ". Big match player ✅GOAT in test cricket ✅Best captain in world cricket at present ✅Steve smith "the man the myth the legend ". 🙌❤️ twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Travis Head and Steve Smith help Australia dominate India on Day 1

A clinical batting performance from Travis Head and Steve Smith helped Australia dominate India on Day 1 of the WTC final.

Head, in particular, remained unbeaten on 146, which included one six and 22 boundaries. The 29-year-old hit the first century in the history of the WTC final. The duo will now look to continue their exploits with the bat on Day 2.

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne also chipped in with scores of 43 and 26, respectively. Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja failed to leave an impact, departing for a duck.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Complete domination by Australia on Day 1 thanks to Travis Head (146*) and Steve Smith (95*)



#WTC23 #AUSvIND #CricketTwitter Stumps on Day 1! 🏏Complete domination by Australia on Day 1 thanks to Travis Head (146*) and Steve Smith (95*) Stumps on Day 1! 🏏Complete domination by Australia on Day 1 thanks to Travis Head (146*) and Steve Smith (95*) #WTC23 #AUSvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/D0TqM5LCX5

For India, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur returned with one wicket each. Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja returned wicketless. The bowling unit will now look to stage a fightback on Day 2.

Earlier in the day, Team India dropped World No.1 Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin for the one-off Test.

Follow WTC 2023 final live score updates here.

Poll : 0 votes