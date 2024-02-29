"The greatest ever player to average 31 in Test cricket" - Michael Vaughan urges Zak Crawley to convert starts into big scores

Michael Vaughan believes England opener Zak Crawley must find a way to convert his starts into big scores, pointing out the dynamic batter's failure to score hundreds in Test cricket.

The former England captain opined that Crawley's Test average doesn't do justice to his talent. Speaking about the 26-year-old's batting exploits, Vaughan said on Club Prairie Fire's YouTube channel:

"He's the greatest ever player to average 31 in Test cricket. I've not seen a better player that is averaging 31 in Test matches. He makes batting look so easy. You watch him, and he strolls to the crease, and before you know, he's on 20, 25, 30, 40, and then 50, raises his bat, playing great hits down the ground, then he whips one through mid-wicket.

"Oh, here we go, keep going, keep going, Oh! he's out. Happens every time. He's got to kick on. He's got to somehow find a way of kicking on on these little nice fancy fifties. You gotta get the daddy hundreds."

Zak Crawley has been one of England's top performers with the bat in the side's ongoing five-Test series against India. With 328 runs across eight innings, he is the highest run-scorer for the touring party in the rubber.

However, Crawley is yet to cross the 100-run mark in the series. He has three half-centuries to his name, with a highest score of 76.

"They've got to play Gus Atkinson" - Michael Vaughan wants Ollie Robinson to be replaced for fifth Test of the India series

Michael Vaughan suggested that England must make a few changes to their lineup for the upcoming fifth and final Test of the series against India.

With the hosts taking an unassailable 3-1 lead, the visitors would look to salvage some pride by finishing with a consolation win in the final contest. Vaughan stated that England should consider replacing pacer Ollie Robinson with speedster Gus Atkinson.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"They've got to play Gus Atkinson, the young quick. You look at Ollie Robinson in the last Test match, just looked short of a gallop, understandably, he's just not played any cricket. Then you throw a selection his way, and he's not got the overs. He looks the kind of bowler that needs a few games to get into a little bit of a rhythm."

Ollie Robinson remained wicketless in India's first innings of the recently concluded Ranchi Test. He did not bowl in the fourth innings. He did, however, chip in with a crucial 58-run knock with the bat in England's first essay.

The fifth Test between India and England will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala from March 7 to 11.

