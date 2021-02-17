David Warner enters draft for The Hundred 2021

David Warner will likely feature in the inaugural season of The Hundred.

The Australian opener, who had decided against participating in the competition because of his hectic schedule, has enrolled his name after Cricket Australia canceled the Aussies' South African tour.

According to AFP, David Warner has gained a place in the highest reserve price bracket of $139,000.

This list features some high-profile names like Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, South African captain Quinton de Kock, and West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder.

#DavidWarner had not been expected to enter this year's draft, but the postponement of #Australia's tour of #SouthAfrica has eased his schedule https://t.co/aaFfwlI7Tt — CricketNDTV (@CricketNDTV) February 17, 2021

The England and Wales Cricket Board had planned to conduct the first season of this 100-balls-a-side tournament in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic ruined their plans. Eight teams had already picked their squads for the 2020 season.

Ahead of the 2021 edition of The Hundred, all franchises have declared their respective lists of retained and released players. There are only seven foreign slots available in the eight squads.

The organizers have scheduled a virtual draft this Monday, where the teams will fill their respective vacant places.

David Warner among the 252 overseas stars vying for the 7 spots

David Warner and Quinton de Kock are among the 252 foreign players in The Hundred draft 2021

David Warner is perhaps the most prominent name entering The Hundred draft 2021. However, he is not the only big player from overseas nations on the list.

The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Shakib Al Hasan, and Kieron Pollard feature on the high-profile list.

“We are delighted with the level of interest we’ve had from both overseas and domestic players,” said Rob Hillman, the ECB’s Director of Events Operations.

The Southern Brave had signed David Warner in the previous draft. The Ageas Bowl-based franchise still has one overseas spot vacant before the 2021 season. It will be interesting to see if they can rope in the 34-year-old once again.