Manchester Originals skipper Jos Buttler ruled out of The Hundred 2022 due to calf injury

Manchester Originals captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the remainder of the The Hundred 2022 due to a calf injury.

The star batter sustained the injury during his team's fixture against the Southern Brave on August 18.

In Buttler's absence, Laurie Evans will lead the Originals in their remaining matches of The Hundred this year.

Notably, Buttler showcased impressive form in the tournament, scoring 203 runs from five matches at an average of 40.60. Manchester have managed three wins and as many losses so far this season to be placed third in the points table.

It remains to be seen if Buttler, England's white-ball captain, will be able to regain full fitness ahead of the team's upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The Originals will also be without their talismanic all-rounder Andre Russell for the rest of the season. The 34-year-old has returned home to take part in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2022).

Jos Buttler and Co. to play 7 T20Is in Pakistan

The England side, meanwhile, will tour Pakistan for a seven-match T20I series, starting September 20, ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup 2022.

The first four fixtures will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi, while the remaining three matches will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

It is worth mentioning that England will travel to Pakistan for a cricket series for the first time in 17 years. The T20I rubbers are crucial for both sides as they look to gather momentum on the road to the T20 World Cup 2022.

England will return to Pakistan in December for a three-match Test series. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi as the venues for the red-ball fixtures.

