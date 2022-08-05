The Hundred Men's 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: James Vince and Nathan Ellis lead the charts – Updated after Match 2

The Hundred Men’s Competition 2022 has seen two games being completed so far. Defending champions Southern Brave began their title defense in perfect fashion with a three-wicket win over Welsh Fire on August 03.

The second match of The Hundred saw the Oval Invincibles and London Spirit clash against each other in London. Sam Billings, skipper of the Oval Invincibles, won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, the decision back-fired as the London Spirit put up a daunting total of 171 for the loss of six wickets on the board.

The Oval Invincibles fought hard and came close to scaling the target down. However, they were reduced to 12/4 at the start of their inning. The pressure of losing early wickets got the better of them as they ended up at 168/7, falling agonizingly short by three runs.

Nathan Ellis was the pick of the bowlers for the London Spirit, picking up three wickets and helping them defend the target and win the game by three runs.

The Hundred 2022 Most runs list

Most Runs Table after the conclusion of Match 2

James Vince still tops the batting charts courtesy of his unbeaten 41-ball 71 in the first match against Welsh Fire. It helped Southern Brave start off with a win. He put up a display of brutal hitting, striking at 173.17.

Behind him is London Spirit skipper Eoin Morgan. Morgan came in at a crucial stage as his side batted first against the Invincibles. He blasted a 29-ball 47, smashing five fours and three maximums to give them a much-needed boost with the bat.

Hilton Cartwright of the Oval Invincibles also played a magnificent knock of 42 in the chase, which came off just 23 deliveries at a strike-rate of 182.61, including three fours and two maximums. However, his efforts were not enough to take them over the line. He is currently the third highest run-getter in The Hundred Men’s Competition 2022.

The Hundred 2022 Most wickets list

Most Wickets Table after the conclusion of Match 2

Young Australian and London Spirit pacer Nathan Ellis leapfrogged Chris Jordan to the top of the leading wicket-takers list after the second match. Ellis picked up three wickets against the Invincibles, including the big scalps of Jason Roy, skipper Sam Billings and a well-set Jordan Cox. His efforts helped the London Spirit register a win in their opening game.

Chris Jordan of Southern Brave, who picked up a couple of wickets against Welsh Fire, sits in second position. However, he has tough competition from his fellow teammate Craig Overton, who also picked up two wickets in their opening game.

The likes of Sunil Narine (Oval Invincibles), Jordan Thompson (London Spirit) and Mohammad Hasnain (Oval Invincibles) are not far behind either as all of them have accounted for two wickets each in their opening games respectively.

