The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023: Most Wickets and Most Runs: Buttler and Reece Topley lead - Updated after Match 24

In the context of the Hundred Men's Competition in 2023, Match 24 unfurled on the 19th day, featuring a conflict between the Northern Superchargers and the London Spirit.

The London Spirit won the toss and chose to bat first. They arranged a total of 160 runs on the board, relinquishing 6 wickets in the process.

Considerable assistance came from Adam Rossington, who scored 53 runs, and Matthew Wade, who added 42 runs to the total. The Northern Superchargers' bowling invasion was spearheaded by Reece Topley and Adil Rashid, both of whom contrived to assert two wickets each.

When it was the Superchargers' turn to track, they ventured on a hopeful start with Adam Lyth and Matthew Short compiling 26 and 20 runs respectively. The climactic role in the chase was played by Harry Brook, who tended to notch up 44 runs, while Adam Hose contributed 33 runs.

Ravi Bopara occurred as the standout bowler for the London Spirit, grasping a remarkable four-wicket haul that aided in maintaining authority over the proceedings. Besides, Liam Dawson's performance with the ball played a crucial role in restricting the foes' run-scoring prospects.

As an upshot of these drudgeries, the London Spirits fettered a win by a margin of 13 runs.

Jos Buttler retains the top spot

At the zenith of the batting charts in the Hundred Men's Competition, Jos Buttler of the Originals persists in asserting his dominance. His impressive performances have allowed him to maintain the top position, having accumulated an outstanding count of 178 runs from six games.

Heeding closely is Heinrich Klaasen, denoting the Invincibles, who has amassed 171 runs from an equal number of games. Mirroring his achievement is his counterpart, Will Jacks, also from the Invincibles, with an outstanding total of 169 runs from as many games.

These statistics disclose that the top three batting standings have remained unruffled even after the closing of Match 24

Reece Topley secures the top place in the bowling charts

At the fore of the bowling charts in the Hundred Men's Competition is Reece Topley, featuring the Superchargers.

His outstanding performance has witnessed him proclaim a total of 12 wickets from six games, supported by his contemporary feat of securing two wickets against the London Spirit on August 18th.

Nearly following Topley is Tymal Mills of the Southern Brave, who has scalped an amazing count of 11 wickets from five innings. Notably, Gus Atkinson is also making his sight felt, holding nine wickets from just four games.