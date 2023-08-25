The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023: Updated standings after Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, Match 32

On the 24th day of The Hundred 2023 season, fans witnessed a compelling bout between the London Spirit and the Birmingham Phoenix, a match that had a notable impact on their positions in the points table. The fortunes of the Phoenix aviated high with a win, yet their elimination status was unchanged.

This triumph had profound changes on the points table. While, the Phoenix persisted in looming near the bottom, their two points from this win were a reputation saving. On the other hand, the London Spirit's place stayed locked in the sixth spot. With a negative net run rate of -0.658, they faced a daunting task to mount the ladder.

The Oval Invincibles and the Manchester Originals have portrayed their reign by ensuring their spots in the final and the eliminator with 13 and 9 points, respectively. Their uniform performances have given them the possibility to vie for the championship title. On the other hand, the Southern Brave and the Welsh Fire, also shine with 9 points each, however, Fire missed the qualification spot. Brave will face off versus Originals in the Eliminator, with the winner making it to the final.

Phoenix emerged victorious in Match 32

The Phoenix, batting first, vented their offensive might, gathering an imposing tally of 185/5. Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith, with their unwavering batting, played climacteric roles, scoring 47 and 52 runs, sequentially. Amidst this onslaught, Tim Southee, the Spirit's bowling spearhead, handled to stand out, picking three crucial wickets.

Yet, when it was the Spirit's turn to chase, their luck took an unwanted turn. They collapsed to the determined Phoenix bowling attack, losing all their wickets for a bare 108 runs. Despite Daryl Mitchell's heroic effort, who scored a gritty 57, Birmingham Phoenix's bowlers were nothing less than excellent. Adam Milne appeared as the top-rated star of the day, grasping four wickets, while Tanveer Sangha and Liam Livingstone assisted with three and two wickets, respectively. The Phoenix flourished with dominion, nailing the win by an extraordinary margin of 77 runs.