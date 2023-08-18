“The Indian cap has become very easy to get, we should watch that” - Former India pacer Atul Wassan

Former pacer Atul Wassan feels that the Team India cap has become very easy to get and warned against the trend continuing. According to Wassan, it is important for good players to get chances and not warm benches.

The Indian team is currently in Ireland for a three-match T20I series, which begins with the first game at The Village in Dublin on Friday. Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma are among the new faces in the Indian team for the Ireland series.

Recently, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, and Mukesh Kumar made their international debut duringIndia's tour of the West Indies.

Speaking to India.com, Wassan opined that players need to work hard to earn their caps.

“The Indian cap has become very easy to get. We should watch that. I think good players should get a chance. There are so many teams in T10, T20, 50-over or etc. I think most players are getting a chance to play for the country,” the 55-year-old said.

The former pacer went on to add that comeback man Jasprit Bumrah will have to hold himself back to an extent to elongate his international career.

“I think the back injury is such that the effort he will put in will be seen. If he is holding himself back, then he is increasing his career. If he gets the same intensity and gets injured again, then whatever he achieved with this action, this injury was bound to happen,” Wassan explained.

Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022 due to a back injury. He underwent surgery for the same in March in New Zealand and was named captain for the three-match T20I series in Ireland after completing his rehabilitation process.

“Very happy to be back” - Bumrah on returning to the Indian team

Speaking on the eve of the Ireland series, Bumrah opened up on his long battle with injury and the path to recovery. He also asserted that his body is feeling good and that he is really looking forward to playing cricket again.

“Sab theek hai. All good. Very happy to be back. Have been working very hard at the NCA. It’s been a long road, but body feels good and looking forward to play some cricket. Feeling good to be back. Need more game time. It will be good fun to play more games, so I am looking forward to it,” he stated.

India will take on Ireland in the three-match T20I series in Dublin from August 18 to 23.