The Kennington Oval weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 1 of the 5th ENG vs AUS 2023 Test?

The fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia will be played at the Kennington Oval in London, starting on Thursday, July 27. The Aussies currently lead the five-match series by a 2-1 margin.

The home side will be devastated after rain played spoilsport in Manchester, denying them a chance to level the series.

Ben Stokes and Co. were in the driver's seat going into the final day with five wickets needed to win the Test match and Australia still trailing by 61 runs. However, umpires had to abandon the fifth day's play due to incessant rain, enabling Australia to retain the Ashes urn.

The English skipper reiterated that they were 'emotionless' after walking out of Old Trafford without a result.

“Leaving Manchester after the game was done, I’ve never left the field, never left a game emotionless,” Stokes said on the eve of the fifth Test. “It was a really bizarre feeling the way the game petered out because of the weather. You sort of look back and wish maybe we either got beat or Australia managed to pull a draw off in that situation."

Despite retaining the urn, Australia have a brilliant opportunity to win the Ashes series on English soil for the first time since 2001. Pat Cummins has set his sight on theseries victory and will give everything to win the Kennington Oval Test.

"If we win this one and you look back, it's been an incredible tour over here really," Cummins told reporters. "We've played five games, we've won three and only lost one. It's already a fantastic tour. But to go home, winning the urn will be phenomenal. It's a final thing to tick off the list of titles to win for a few of the guys, who again you never know if they'll get another chance to do it."

London weather forecast - Kennington Oval weather report on Day 1 - Rain predicted

Much like the last Test, it will be a start-stop encounter at the Kennington Oval throughout the five days. According to BBC Weather, a steady shower is expected throughout Day 1 of the Test match. The probability of rain is as high as 54 percent.

The temperature will hover between 17 and 21 degrees Celsius, with the humidity expected to be in the 70s. The real feeling would be around 25 degrees Celsius.