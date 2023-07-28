The Kennington Oval in London is playing host to the fifth and final Test of the 2023 Ashes. The action began on Thursday, July 27 under overcast conditions, which influenced Australia captain Pat Cummins to bowl first after winning his first toss of the series.

The cloud cover came into play a little bit as Australian bowlers found some movement on offer. Aided by the Duke's ball that swings for a lot longer due to its prominent lacquer coating, the Men in Yellow bundled out England for 283 in just 54.4 overs.

Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, which included a stunning delivery to castle England skipper Ben Stokes. With the hosts being the side holding 'traditional' swing bowlers like Chris Woakes and James Anderson, they would be hoping for the cloud cover to remain intact on Day 2 as well.

Australia finished Day 1 at 60/1 and the fate of the Test could be determined by weather, which is always a factor to be considered in England.

The rain, much like several instances before, has already made a lasting impact in the Ashes series. Uninterrupted rain on the fifth day of the fourth Test prevented England to head into the final Test with a chance of reclaiming the urn. As things stand, Australia have retained the urn and are chasing their first series win in England since 2001.

London weather forecast - Kennington Oval weather report on Day 2 - Light cloud cover with breeze

For now, neither side needs to fret over the weather potentially playing spoilsport at The Oval. While cloud cover has been projected for the entire duration of the Test, not much precipitation is expected on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test.

According to BBC Weather, a brief shower spell is expected in the afternoon, ranging from 10 to 15 percent. There is also a slight probability of a rain interruption with a 15 to 20 percent chance of being projected from 4 pm local time onwards.

The temperature is expected to fluctuate in the early twenties (Celcius), while the humidity will be around 70 percent. It is to be noted that heavy rain is projected for Friday night, which might make Day 3 of the Test on Saturday, July 29.

Will the weather have a say in the events unfolding on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval? Let us know what you think.